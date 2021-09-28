MD Anderson and BostonGene Announce Strategic Alliance to Advance Personalized Cancer Diagnostics and Treatments

The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center and BostonGene Corporation, a biomedical software company committed to defining optimal precision medicine-based therapies for cancer patients, today announced a strategic alliance to advance the development and clinical integration of multiplatform biomarker signatures.

The alliance brings together BostonGene’s innovative computational platform and CLIA-certified and CAP-accredited high complexity molecular laboratory with the clinical and translational research expertise of MD Anderson, leveraging scientific discovery, analytical advancement and powerful computing to develop clinically applicable solutions for patients with cancer. BostonGene’s computational platform evaluates myriad molecular and immune-based parameters to discover correlations between tumor genomics, a patient’s immune system and the effectiveness of new and emerging treatments. This agreement expands upon existing research collaborations between BostonGene and multiple MD Anderson researchers.

“As we gain deeper insights into the drivers behind each cancer, actionable biomarkers are increasingly important to inform clinical decisions and provide individualized treatments,” said Funda Meric-Bernstam, M.D., Chair of Investigational Cancer Therapeutics at MD Anderson. “Through our collaboration with BostonGene, we will utilize multi-parameter discovery, big data analytics and computational support to advance and validate novel diagnostic and therapeutic biomarkers that we hope will guide physicians to deliver optimal care to each patient.”

Under the terms of the agreement, BostonGene and MD Anderson will collaborate with the goal of translating unique research findings into multiple clinically actionable tests. BostonGene and MD Anderson expect to validate promising clinical biomarker targets through retrospective and prospective MD Anderson investigator-sponsored trials for patients with common and rare cancers. MD Anderson is eligible to receive certain payments based on the achievement of certain clinical milestones and commercial sales. As part of the research alliance, MD Anderson and BostonGene will work together on clinical utility studies designed to support incorporation of BostonGene testing into national guidelines and adoption as a national standard of care.

“Implementing cutting-edge technologies is a critical component in MD Anderson’s approach to improving care for our patients. This agreement with BostonGene further demonstrates our commitment to advancing the adoption of precision medicine through focused and strategic collaborations,” said Ferran Prat, PhD., J.D., Senior Vice President for Research Administration and Industry Relationships at MD Anderson.

“We are proud to collaborate with MD Anderson in the pursuit of identifying optimal treatment options for cancer patients,” said Andrew Feinberg, President and CEO of BostonGene. “This new agreement reinforces our combined commitment to transforming and improving patient care.”

In addition to the research alliance, BostonGene recently entered into a laboratory services agreement with MD Anderson to offer BostonGene Tumor Portrait™ Tests, available to physicians to order through the electronic medical records system for patients meeting test requirements.

Disclosures

MD Anderson has an institutional conflict of interest with BostonGene through this strategic alliance and is implementing an Institutional Conflict of Interest Management and Monitoring Plan for all research related to this agreement.

About BostonGene Corporation

BostonGene’s mission is to power healthcare’s transition to personalized medicine using AI-based molecular and immune profiling to improve the standard of care, accelerate research, and improve economics. BostonGene Tumor PortraitTM Tests reveal key drivers of each tumor, including immune microenvironment properties, actionable mutations, biomarkers of response to diverse therapies, and recommended therapies. Through these comprehensive analyses, BostonGene Tumor PortraitTM Tests generate a personalized roadmap for therapeutic decision-making for each cancer patient. For more information, visit BostonGene at http://www.BostonGene.com.

About MD Anderson

The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston ranks as one of the world's most respected centers focused on cancer patient care, research, education and prevention. The institution’s sole mission is to end cancer for patients and their families around the world. MD Anderson is one of only 51 comprehensive cancer centers designated by the National Cancer Institute (NCI). MD Anderson is No. 1 for cancer in U.S. News & World Report’s “Best Hospitals” rankings. It has been named one of the nation’s top two hospitals for cancer since the rankings began in 1990 and has ranked first 16 times in the last 19 years. MD Anderson receives a cancer center support grant from the NCI of the National Institutes of Health (P30 CA016672).

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210928005742/en/