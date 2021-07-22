MDRT : Taps Joe Ferrazza as Director of North America Channel Relations to Expand North American Footprint

MDRT has tapped Chicagoan Joe Ferrazza as Director of North America Channel Relations for its newly established Channel Relations Team. In this role, Ferrazza will lead the association’s efforts to expand its North American footprint and equip U.S. and Canadian financial services professionals with the resources needed to protect their clients, grow their practice and propel both to next-level success.

Chicagoan Joe Ferrazza joins MDRT as Director of North America Channel Relations, with the goal of connecting more financial services professionals with MDRT’s Family of Brands. (Photo: Business Wire)

An insurance business veteran with experience as an independent financial services professional and marketing specialist, Ferrazza understands the unique challenges financial services professionals navigate daily – and the value that MDRT’s extensive offerings and dynamic community provide. This understanding positions him well as he connects financial services professionals with the game-changing value of MDRT, the MDRT Academy and MDRT Global Services.

Ferrazza brings a diverse history of experiences to MDRT, having held key roles in marketing, public relations and media with the Chicago Bears and Chicago Motor Speedway before transitioning to a 20-year career in the insurance profession. A recipient of the Northwestern Mutual Financial Network (NMFN) Top 25 in the Midwest for three consecutive years, Ferrazza has a deep understanding of what it takes to be a top performer among financial services professionals. He is equally in tune with the critical issues faced by financial services leaders, having served as Senior Vice President for top insurance firm Marsh USA. Prior to joining MDRT, Ferrazza spent 10-plus years as an independent agent, helping clients protect and preserve their financial assets while creating generational wealth and legacies.

“It was MDRT’s Whole Person Concept that initially drew me to the profession, and it continues to motivate me personally and professionally,” said Ferrazza. “I’m thrilled to have the opportunity to learn firsthand the wealth of value MDRT offers its members and the profession. Even better, I get to share this value with other financial services professionals, and inspire them to continue aiming for top-tier service and success.”

Ferrazza will collaborate closely with North America-based financial services and life insurance professionals to identify how MDRT can continue equipping them with essential resources, tailored to the challenges of the local market. In doing so, he will advance the association’s mission to bring increased value to all financials services and life insurance professionals in the North American market.

About MDRT

Million Dollar Round Table (MDRT), The Premier Association of Financial Professionals®, is a global, independent association of the world's leading life insurance and financial services professionals from more than 500 companies in 70 nations and territories. MDRT members demonstrate exceptional professional knowledge, strict ethical conduct and outstanding client service. MDRT membership is recognized internationally as the standard of excellence in the life insurance and financial services business. For more information, please visit mdrt.org and follow them on Twitter @MDRtweet.

