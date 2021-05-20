Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

MEC Makalo Mohale commits to local economic development

05/20/2021 | 11:41am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MEC Makalo Mohale has begun a series of stakeholder engagements to ensure that everyone is pulling in the same direction with the goal of revitalizing and growing the Free Sate economy, particularly the township economy post-Covid 19.

Speaking to Free State's local government leadership which included Mayors, MMCs for Local Economic Development, and Municipal Managers, MEC Mohale acknowledged the devastation that the Covid19pandemic is continuing to have on the local economy.. To save many enterprises from definite collapse due to the impact of strict lockdown regulations, the DESTEA introduced Economic Recovery Incentives whose aim was to provide financial support to Free State enterprises. These incentives targeted both the formal and informal sectors in the townships and rural areas, in order to save jobs and create new ones. To date, a total of R71 million was disbursed to assisting over 893 Free State enterprises.

DESTEA intends to sharpen is attention on Local economic development this financial year in order to ensure inclusive economic growth. Efforts will be made to enhance the District Development Model in order to pool financial and non-financial resources from national, provincial and local government. The role of functional and well capacitated Local Economic Development (LED) offices at local government was identified as being key to driving economic development and job creation. To this end, the meeting agreed that both the district and provincial LED forums will be immediately resuscitated and that these forums must ensure that the identified strategic projects are implemented.

The department was mandated to consult with municipalities and compile a catalogue of catalytic projects which will be used to engage potential investors. The proliferation of illegal businesses, mainly in the townships, was another issue the meeting discussed at length. Businesses in most townships operate without the necessary permits and many do not comply with the applicable business by-laws as well as the Businesses Act. Furthermore, there has been a proliferation of businesses operated by non-documented foreign nationals. In this regard MEC Mohale reiterated the commitment he made in his budget speech earlier this year when he said, 'We will continue to focus on enforcement of business by-laws to curb trade in illicit goods, building of illegal business structures, and trading without business permits,'

This process, the MEC said, has already started with DESTEA team visiting municipalities to assess the efficiency of available by-laws and to assist municipalities with enforcement strategies. Recently, DESTEA team visited Koppies in Ngwathe Municipality to roll out this process. The exercise entails engagement with Municipality LED officials, Law enforcement officials, and the business community. Encouraging progress is being made in this regard.

The local government leadership took the opportunity to voice their gratitude on MEC Mohale's leadership and commitment towards ensuring a better life for the people of the Free State. They also shared with the MEC, plans being undertaken by their respective municipalities to ensure economic recovery and growth. DESTEA's support and guidance in making these initiatives a reality will be highly appreciated.

Enquiries:
Kgotso Tau
Cell: 082 833 9595
E-mail: tauk@destea.gov.za(link sends e-mail)

Disclaimer

South Africa Government published this content on 20 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 May 2021 15:40:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
11:53aPLANTRONICS  : May 2021 Investor Day Presentation
PU
11:53aDATTO NETWORKING WIFI-6 APS : Delivering MSPs Efficiency, Security, and Expanded Coverage
PU
11:53aSOPRA STERIA  : Press Release – General Assembly will be held behind closed doors at Studio Vendôme, Paris
PU
11:53aTEMENOS  : 2021 Minutes of the 20th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders
PU
11:53aSTENOCARE A/S  : Communique from the annual general meeting of stenocare
AQ
11:52aSALESFORCE  : Goldman Sachs gives a Buy rating
MD
11:52aFreddie Mac Prices $751 Million Multifamily K-Deal, K-LU3
GL
11:51aEIFFAGE S A  : signs the sale to Amundi Immobilier of the office building adjacent to the Pierre Mauroy Stadium in Villeneuve d'Ascq, currently occupied by Orange
PU
11:51aLUNA INNOVATIONS INCORPORATED  : 16th Annual Needham Virtual Technology and Media Conference - Presentation
PU
11:51aTEMENOS  : All Proposals Approved at the Temenos 2021 Annual General Meeting
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Stocks climb with tech shares, Treasury yields fall, cryptos bounce
2Bitcoin's star backers, dip buyers help cryptos recover
3Dollar comes down from Fed minutes high
4FTSE 100 : FTSE 100 rises on industrials boost; Trainline slumps
5NORDIC SEMICONDUCTOR : NORDIC SEMICONDUCTOR : has 'no knowledge' of any STMicro interest

HOT NEWS