Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

MEC Motshidise Koloi tables Human Settlements budget vote for the 2021/2 financial year, 30 Mar

03/29/2021 | 09:28am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The MEC for the Department of Human Settlements, MEC MA Koloi will table the budget in Kopies tomorrow, 30 March 2021.

The speech will outline achievements, challenges and strategies of the department, and how the budget will be used in the coming financial year.

The media is invited to attend and can also log on to the Free State Provincial Government Facebook and other social media pages for a live stream.

Enquiries
Senne Bogatsu
Cell: 066 486 5370

Disclaimer

South Africa Government published this content on 29 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 March 2021 13:27:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
09:44aNORDEX  : Annual financial report 2020
PU
09:44aNORGES BANK  : - Form 8.3 - William Hill plc
PR
09:44aAT&T  : Banking on Technology to Transform Financial Services
PU
09:44aFORM 8.3 - THE VANGUARD GROUP, INC.  : Gamesys Group plc
DJ
09:42aFORM 8.3 - THE VANGUARD GROUP, INC.  : Ballys Corporation
DJ
09:42aS&P 500, Nasdaq open lower on hedge fund default concerns
RE
09:41aNomura, Credit Suisse warn of big losses after Archegos share dump
RE
09:41aFIRSTENERGY  : Sandra Pianalto to Conclude Service to FirstEnergy Board of Directors; Melvin Williams Nominated for Election at the 2021 Annual Meeting
AQ
09:40aGLOBAL UNICHIP  : GUC Enlists AWS Partner proteanTecs to Increase ASIC Reliability and Quality at Scale
PU
09:40aKERRY LOGISTICS NETWORK  : Announcement Pursuant to Rule 3.8 of the Takeovers Code
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Nomura, Credit Suisse warn of big losses after Archegos share dump
2How the American SPACs rocket has failed to take off in Europe
3Swiss watchdog says several banks involved in hedge-fund case
4TESLA, INC. : EXCLUSIVE: Visa moves to allow payment settlements using cryptocurrency
5VOLKSWAGEN AG : VOLKSWAGEN VORZÜGE : Raised to Buy by Jefferies

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ