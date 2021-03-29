MEC Motshidise Koloi tables Human Settlements budget vote for the 2021/2 financial year, 30 Mar

The MEC for the Department of Human Settlements, MEC MA Koloi will table the budget in Kopies tomorrow, 30 March 2021.

The speech will outline achievements, challenges and strategies of the department, and how the budget will be used in the coming financial year.

The media is invited to attend and can also log on to the Free State Provincial Government Facebook and other social media pages for a live stream.

Enquiries

Senne Bogatsu

Cell: 066 486 5370