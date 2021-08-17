MEDIA ADVISORY: Advocates Across Canada Decry Failure of Federal Government to Take Action on Long-Term Care, Demand Meaningful Commitments as Election Looms
08/17/2021 | 01:15pm EDT
TORONTO, Aug. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With a federal election on September 30, Provincial Health Coalitions across Canada are putting all federal political parties on notice. Canadians are horrified at the appalling conditions revealed in long-term care homes during the pandemic but promised improvements have failed to materialize. Throne Speech promises for the federal government to “take any action it can” including setting national standards and making criminal code changes to hold long-term care operators accountable have not happened. The federal government could have already set real national standards in legislation or an emergency federal-provincial-territorial funding accord with sufficient funding attached to leverage real change but it has not done so. Instead, the federal government has set up an industry-run slow process to update a “technical” standard by 2023. Health advocates are demanding real change, not delay tactics, and are warning about the long-term care industry -- dominated by for-profit chain companies -- capturing the process.
Meeting ID: 871 7645 3572 Passcode: 801803. One tap mobile +15873281099,,87176453572#,,,,*801803# Canada or +16473744685,,87176453572#,,,,*801803# Canada. Dial in +1 647 558 0588 Canada.
Who:
BC Health Coalition – Audrey Guay, Organizer
Friends of Medicare (Alberta) – Sandra Azocar, Executive Director
Manitoba Health Coalition
Nova Scotia Health Coalition – Chris Parsons, Coordinator
Ontario Health Coalition – Natalie Mehra, Executive Director
PEI Health Coalition – Mary Boyd, Chair
For more information: Chris Parsons, Nova Scotia Health Coalition 902-880-8628; Mary Boyd, PEI Health Coalition 902-388-2693; Natalie Mehra Ontario Health Coalition 416-230-6402; Sandra Azocar, Friends of Medicare (Alberta) 780-906-6884; Audrey Guay B.C. Health Coalition 604-379-3600.