MEDIA ADVISORY: Brown-Forman Statement

We are encouraged by today’s agreement between the U.S. and the EU to avoid the doubling of tariffs on American whiskey. We applaud the Biden Administration and its EU counterparts for this positive step forward. However, American whiskey still remains subject to 25% retaliatory tariffs in the EU and UK. We remain hopeful that the negotiators will build on the progress that’s been made and ultimately secure a removal of tariffs on American whiskey.

