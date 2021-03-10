MEDIA ADVISORY: Massachusetts Governor, Lt. Governor and Secretary of HHS to visit new MA-based N95 mask manufacturing site

WEST BRIDGEWATER, Mass., March 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ﻿

WHAT:



Press event to announce a new domestic N95 manufacturing site is fully operational and on pace to produce up to 10 million innovative, US-made masks per month by year-end. The operation, which includes custom-made machinery from Germany and innovative meltblown filtration materials, was launched through a purpose-driven partnership between Shawmut Corporation and The Fallon Company, and supported by a grant from the state’s Massachusetts’s Manufacturing Emergency Response Team (MERT).

WHO:

James Wyner, CEO, Shawmut Corporation

Joe Fallon, CEO, The Fallon Company

Governor Charlie Baker

Lieutenant Governor Karyn Polito

MA Secretary of Health & Human Services Marylou Sudders

WHEN: Wednesday, March 10th, 2021 - 11 a.m.

WHERE: Shawmut Corporation, 208 Manley Street, West Bridgewater, MA, 02379