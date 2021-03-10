MEDIA ADVISORY: Massachusetts Governor, Lt. Governor and Secretary of HHS to visit new MA-based N95 mask manufacturing site
03/10/2021 | 08:54am EST
WEST BRIDGEWATER, Mass., March 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --
WHAT:
Press event to announce a new domestic N95 manufacturing site is fully operational and on pace to produce up to 10 million innovative, US-made masks per month by year-end. The operation, which includes custom-made machinery from Germany and innovative meltblown filtration materials, was launched through a purpose-driven partnership between Shawmut Corporation and The Fallon Company, and supported by a grant from the state’s Massachusetts’s Manufacturing Emergency Response Team (MERT).
WHO:
James Wyner, CEO, Shawmut Corporation
Joe Fallon, CEO, The Fallon Company
Governor Charlie Baker
Lieutenant Governor Karyn Polito
MA Secretary of Health & Human Services Marylou Sudders
WHEN: Wednesday, March 10th, 2021 - 11 a.m.
WHERE: Shawmut Corporation, 208 Manley Street, West Bridgewater, MA, 02379