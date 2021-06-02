Log in
MEDIA ADVISORY: NOTICE OF THRUWAY AUTHORITY BOARD MEETING

06/02/2021 | 04:53pm EDT
MEDIA ADVISORY: NOTICE OF THRUWAY AUTHORITY BOARD MEETING    


DATE: 
Monday, June 7, 2021  
TIME: 11 a.m. 
PLACE: Due to the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) the Thruway Authority Board Meeting will be held via webinar.    Members of the public may listen to the webinar at https://www.thruway.ny.gov/news/meetings    NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that a meeting of the Members of the New York State Thruway Authority Finance Committee, followed immediately by a meeting of the Members of the New York State Thruway Authority Board, will be held on Monday, June 7, 2021 via webinar. Members of the public may listen to the webinar at http://www.thruway.ny.gov/news/meetings. Members of the public may submit comments prior to the Board meeting by emailing their comments to BoardAdmin@thruway.ny.gov. Public comments will be read at the Board meeting.  The proceedings will be recorded and made available after the Board meeting.      

###     

Disclaimer

New York State Thruway Authority published this content on 02 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 June 2021 20:52:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
