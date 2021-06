SHARE

MEDIA ADVISORY: NOTICE OF THRUWAY AUTHORITY BOARD MEETING

Monday, June 7, 2021: 11 a.m.Due to the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) the Thruway Authority Board Meeting will be held via webinar. Members of the public may listen to the webinar at https://www.thruway.ny.gov/news/meetings NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that a meeting of the Members of the New York State Thruway Authority Finance Committee, followed immediately by a meeting of the Members of the New York State Thruway Authority Board, will be held on Monday, June 7, 2021 via webinar. Members of the public may listen to the webinar at http://www.thruway.ny.gov/news/meetings . Members of the public may submit comments prior to the Board meeting by emailing their comments to BoardAdmin@thruway.ny.gov. Public comments will be read at the Board meeting. The proceedings will be recorded and made available after the Board meeting.

