MEDIA ADVISORY: Ontarians virtually “Pack the Galleries” to protect democracy

TORONTO, June 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ontarians are outraged that Ford is recalling the legislature to use the notwithstanding clause to override the constitution, after a judge ruled key parts of the Ford Conservative Government’s Bill 254 to be unconstitutional, says the Ontario Federation of Labour.



On Monday, June 14 @ 10:00 a.m. Ontarians will virtually “Pack the Public Galleries” of the Ontario Legislature to speak out about what Patty Coates, Ontario Federation of Labour President, is calling, “an attempt to silence the people who lost family members in disastrous long-term care conditions, families and education workers who called for safer classrooms, and workers who demanded paid sick days.”

The rally will include speakers from unions, labour councils, and community organizations from across the province.

WHEN: Monday, June 14, at 10:00 a.m.

WHERE: Zoom

Media can register to receive the Zoom link here:

https://ofl.zoom.us/meeting/register/tJ0ldu2srjgrGtGgECUP5lq9mSFj7TtP6jFR

The Ontario Federation of Labour represents 54 unions and one million workers in Ontario. For information, visit www.OFL.ca and follow @OFLabour on Facebook and Twitter.

For more information, please contact:

Melissa Palermo

Director of Communications

Ontario Federation of Labour

mpalermo@ofl.ca

416-894-3456

cope343