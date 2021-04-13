MEDIA ALERT: 2021 Congressional Pig Book Virtual Press Conference

The little pink book that makes Washington, D.C. squeal is back. Tomorrow, April 14, 2021, Citizens Against Government Waste (CAGW) will release the 2021 Congressional Pig Book at a virtual press conference on Facebook Live at www.facebook.com/CAGW at 10:00 a.m. EDT.

​The 2021 Congressional Pig Book features a complete database of pork projects identified by CAGW and the 2021 Pig Book Summary profiles the most egregious examples of earmarks from the fiscal year (FY) 2021 appropriations bills. This year marks CAGW's 29th edition of its exposé on pork-barrel spending.

We will be joined by Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.), and Reps. Ted Budd (R-N.C.) and Kevin Hern (R-Okla.). We will also air pre-recorded messages from Sens. Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.), Ted Cruz (R-Texas), Steve Daines (R-Mont.), Joni Ernst (R-Iowa), James Lankford (R-Okla.), Mike Lee (R-Utah), and Tim Scott (R-S.C.), and Reps. Tim Burchett (R-Tenn.), Debbie Lesko (R-Ariz.), and Ralph Norman (R-S.C.).

The virtual press conference will be held on a private Zoom webinar Wednesday, April 14, 2021 at 10:00 a.m.

CAGW is the nation’s largest nonpartisan, nonprofit organization dedicated to eliminating waste, fraud, abuse, and mismanagement in government.

