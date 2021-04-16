Log in
MEDIA ALERT: KeyedIn to Host Adaptive PMO Virtual Event: Leveraging Artificial Intelligence for Organizational Agility

04/16/2021 | 02:59pm EDT
MINNEAPOLIS, April 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

WHAT: The third installment of the Adaptive PMO Series addresses the topic of artificial intelligence (AI) for the project management office (PMO). Join this online session to learn how PMO leaders can embrace AI for stronger organizational agility and gain key insights. PMO leaders will explore innovative technology to quickly identify risks, improve project delivery and more.

Topics include:

  • Why now is the time to embrace AI in your PMO
  • Today’s PMO challenges and how AI can help alleviate those
  • Why organizations are turning to KeyedIn to embrace this innovative technology to transform how their PMO delivers business value
WHEN:﻿   April 21, 2021, 9 am CDT/10 am EDT
  
WHO: PMO Flash Mob leader, Lindsay Scott, keynote speaker
 Matthew Muldoon, Chief Product Officer, KeyedIn Solutions
 Mike McCabe, Head of PMO, Wawa, Inc.
  
RSVP: Register for the session: https://go.keyedin.com/event/adaptive-pmo-series/leveraging-ai-for-the-pmo#register-form

About KeyedIn

KeyedIn helps its customers be more successful by empowering them to place the right bets, turn quickly and deliver faster. As a leader in Agile Portfolio Management, KeyedIn offers a suite of SaaS solutions that support business transformation, strategy realization and organizational change. The company’s award-winning products go beyond simple project management to encompass portfolio analysis, scenario modeling, capacity planning, product portfolio management, strategic resource management and more – supporting the evolving needs of PMOs, ePMOs and SROs. Join the hundreds of customers that have partnered with KeyedIn, including Walgreens Boots Alliance, Universal Electronics and Office Depot. For more information, visit www.keyedin.com, or contact 866-662-6820. 

For more media information, contact:

Lisa Hendrickson/LCH Communications for KeyedIn
516-767-8390
lisa@lchcommunications.com


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
