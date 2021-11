Presented By: Greenspace Mental Health, the Rehabilitation & Community Providers Association and the Community Behavioral Health Association of Maryland

Greenspace Mental Health, the Rehabilitation & Community Providers Association (RCPA) and the Community Behavioral Health Association of Maryland (MDCBH) are proud to bring together an esteemed panel of behavioral healthcare experts from Maryland and Pennsylvania to discuss how Measurement Based Care (MBC) positively impacts different types of mental health services, age groups and demographics.

WHAT:

Panel discussion on the system-wide impact of Measurement Based Care (MBC), including: Why MBC matters to quality of services at large organizations What MBC can look like when implemented at a system level How MBC can future-proof organizations for Value Based Care payment models



WHEN:

Monday, November 15, 2021

11 a.m. – 12 p.m. EST

Link to Registration – Virtual Event via Zoom

PANELISTS:

Fady Sahhar, PHD, President/CEO for ProVantaCare

Brandon Fisher, Chief Strategy Officer at Merakey

Lisa Serfass, LCPC, Regional Director at Villa Maria Behavioral Health - Catholic Charities Child & Family Services

Panelist Bios

Moderator:

Simon Weisz, Founder and President, Greenspace Mental Health

ABOUT GREENSPACE MENTAL HEALTH

Greenspace transforms mental health systems by improving the way that mental healthcare is accessed, measured and delivered. Its Measurement Based Care Platform enables mental health providers and organizations to implement consistent evidence-based measurement into their practice. This model significantly impacts client results while generating valuable data for organizations to improve care. For more information, please visit www.greenspacehealth.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211115005433/en/