MEDIA ALERT: Wall Street Perspective on Rural Broadband Investment

Equity Analyst George Notter to speak at the Fiber Broadband Association’s Fiber for Breakfast

The Fiber Broadband Association (FBA) today announced that George Notter from Jefferies & Company will be featured on the next Fiber for Breakfast online event on Wednesday, March 24. Notter will offer his expertise following the communications infrastructure industry as a Wall Street equity research analyst to explore the market opportunity for rural broadband operators across North America.

Who: The FBA and George Notter, Managing Director and Equity Research Analyst at Jefferies & Company.

What: FBA’s Fiber for Breakfast “The Rural Broadband Opportunity – A Wall Street Perspective”

When & Where: Wednesday, March 24, 2021, 10:00 am EDT. Register to attend here.

Why: This year the fiber broadband industry is well-primed for one of the largest fiber investment years in history. The need for connectivity is paramount, and the FCC has recently awarded $9.3B for the build out of gigabit broadband networks in rural America. Congress has also dedicated billions of dollars to fund future-proof broadband network builds; just last week, the Accessible, Affordable Internet for All Act was introduced to dedicate $80B for Gigabit broadband deployment. These Federal broadband subsidies, along with State broadband programs have also attracted further investment from the private sector.

The FBA gathers the best resources to accelerate fiber broadband deployments forward so that everyone, everywhere can access true broadband connectivity. Notter is the latest guest showcased on Fiber for Breakfast and will discuss the market opportunity for rural broadband operators from the perspective of a Wall Street Equity Research Analyst following the Communications Equipment industry.

Notter has 25 years of equity research experience exclusively in the communications infrastructure sector. Prior to Jefferies, he served as a Communications Equipment Equity Research Analyst at Deutsche Bank and Dain Rauscher Wessels, now a part of RBC Capital Markets. In 2018, Notter was rated one of the Top 100 Wall Street Analysts for stock-picking performance (TipRanks).

The Fiber Broadband Association is part of the Fibre Council Global Alliance, which is a platform of six global FTTH Councils in the Americas, LATAM, Europe, MENA, and APAC.

About the Fiber Broadband Association

The Fiber Broadband Association is the largest and only trade association in the Americas dedicated to the pursuit of all-fiber-optic network infrastructure to the home, to the business and to everywhere. The Fiber Broadband Association helps providers make informed decisions about how, where, and why to build better broadband networks with fiber optics while working with its members to lead the organization forward, collaborate with industry allies and propel the deployment of fiber networks. Since 2001, these companies, organizations and members have worked with communities and consumers in mind to build a better broadband future here and around the world. Learn more at fiberbroadband.org.

