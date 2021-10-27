Log in
MEDIA-China's Nanjing to relax rules for developers in Nov land auction - 21st CBH

10/27/2021 | 12:32am EDT
BEIJING, Oct 27 (Reuters) - -- Source link: https://bit.ly/3w1izst -- The Chinese eastern city of Nanjing will hold its next round of land auction on Nov. 25 with the relaxation of some requirements for property developers to buy land, according to the 21st Century Business Herald.

Developers aren't allowed to jointly bid for or jointly develop on 11 pieces of land during the second round of land auctions. However, there is no such limit for the last auction, said the financial newspaper. -- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy


© Reuters 2021
