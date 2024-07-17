-- Source link: https://tinyurl.com/23athtfn
-- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy
-- Source link: https://tinyurl.com/23athtfn
-- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy
Nymex Overview : Crude Oil Contracts Lead Petroleum Futures Higher -- OPIS
Apax, Bain and CVC exploring potential bids for SoftwareOne, sources say
Gold Futures Glitter on Record High With Further Gains in Sight -- 2nd Update
ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS : American Airlines, Chevron, UnitedHealth, Bank of America, Eli Lilly...
Every morning, find a selection of analysts' recommendations covering North America and the UK. The list only includes companies that have been the subject of a change of opinion or price target, or of a new coverage. It may be updated during the session. This information can be used to shed light on movements in certain stocks or on market sentiment towards a company.
Gold at record highs as rate cuts beckon, Trump talk hits Taiwan stocks
Investors ride the 'Trump trade' as expectations grow for a second term