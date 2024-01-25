-- Source link: http://tinyurl.com/mry5pmjx
-- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy
-- Source link: http://tinyurl.com/mry5pmjx
-- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy
|Bankrupt oil trader Lord Energy sues UAE and ADNOC in $2.8 bln fraud claim
|RE
|Qatar informs Spanish power utility Endesa of delay to LNG cargo - sources
|RE
|CG Oncology valued at $1.75 bln in strong market debut
|RE
|G Rent appoints CFO SIM as specialist operator
|AN
|FTC Seeks to Block Community Health Systems Sale of Two Hospitals
|DJ
|Russian troops deploy to Burkina Faso
|RE
|Apple Issues Changes to Operating System, App Store to Comply With EU Law
|DJ
|Environmental, Indigenous groups in Ecuador threaten action over Amazon oilfield
|RE
|CG ONCOLOGY SHARES OPEN AT $29 IN NASDAQ DEBUT VS IPO PRICE OF $…
|RE
|QATAR INFORMS SPANISH POWER UTILITY ENDESA OF 10-12 DAY DELAY TO…
|RE
|Algeria's CPA bank to open up 30% of its capital
|RE
|Poste, BoD approves merger by incorporation of Address Software
|AN
|Yellen says Biden's economic policies help US middle class more than Trump's
|RE
|Yellen says 'tax fairness,' workforce funds key to Biden's second-term agenda
|RE
|Ferragamo CEO warns turnaround may take longer after 2023 sales drop
|RE
News Highlights : Top Global Markets News of the Day - Thursday at 1 PM ET
IMF says 'not yet there' on need for systemic approach to high debt
NYMEX Overview : Refinery Fire, Houthi Attacks Lift Crude, Product Futures -- OPIS
Analysis-Traders step up ECB rate cut bets, sensing shift on inflation front
Boeing CEO says planemaker backs FAA halt to 737 MAX production expansion
Tesla goes against the narrative
Tech stocks are still keeping indexes on an upward slope, and even enabling them to set new records. Even China is recovering, since Beijing seems intent on boosting its stock market with a massive injection of public money. Will Tesla and the ECB ruin the party?
ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS : Netflix, Charles Schwab, Tesla, Tullow Oil, Workspace Group...
Tesla CEO Musk: Chinese EV firms will 'demolish' rivals without trade barriers
Transcript : CACI International Inc, Q2 2024 Earnings Call, Jan 25, 2024
FAA halt to Boeing MAX production expansion to hit airlines, suppliers
Tesla CEO Musk: Chinese EV firms will 'demolish' rivals without trade barriers