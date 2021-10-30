Log in
MEDIA RELEASE: SUPPLEMENTARY LIST OF VAT-FREE (ZERO-RATED) ITEMS EFFECTIVE NOV 1ST, 2021

10/30/2021 | 05:47pm EDT
The Minister of Finance, Honourable Colm Imbert, MP, wishes to advise that the supplementary list of Basic Food Items that will be VAT-Free (Zero-Rated) from Monday, November 1st, 2021, has been published as The Value Added Tax (Amendment to Schedule 2)(No. 2) Order, 2021; Legal Notice No. 259, dated October 29th, 2021 (attached). The Order takes effect on November 1st, 2021.

It should be noted that the items on this list are in addition to the Items that have been VAT free since 2016.

Disclaimer

Ministry of Finance of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago published this content on 30 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 October 2021 21:46:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
