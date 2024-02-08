-- Source link: http://tinyurl.com/27ns2ghj
|MEDIA-Warburg Pincus targets $2.5 billion for financial-sector fund - Bloomberg News
|CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar steadies near six-day high ahead of jobs data
|Britain's financial regulators need 'ambitious mindset', says industry leader
|Dollar gains as jobless claims affirm resilient US labor market
|King Charles doing 'extremely well', says Queen Camilla
|Tesla trails Ford and GM in revenue generated per worker
|S&P 500 near 5,000; Treasury yields rise after auction
|West Africa bloc urges Burkina, Niger and Mali not to withdraw
|Nikki Haley is on a losing streak, but donors still see her as a hedge against Trump
|US imposes sanctions for violations of Russia oil price cap
|French authorities searched Huawei offices over financial wrongdoings - reports
|US seeks 3 million barrels of oil for strategic reserve for July delivery
|Barcelona street art installation calls for peace in Gaza
|Russia, Ukraine swap 100 prisoners each -statements
Flynn Group, world's largest franchisee, explores $5 bln-plus sale -sources
First Citizens claims HSBC execs knew of plot to poach Silicon Valley Bank workers
Fed's Collins says her baseline expectation is 75 bps of rate cuts this year
Israeli airline El Al says flight from Prague diverted to Greece over violent passenger incident
ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS : Doordash, Microsoft, Roblox, Uber, Redrow...
Every morning, find a selection of analysts' recommendations covering North America and the UK. The list only includes companies that have been the subject of a change of opinion or price target, or of a new coverage. It may be updated during the session. This information can be used to shed light on movements in certain stocks or on market sentiment towards a company.
Asian shares track Wall Street higher; China deflation risks persist
Japan's Nikkei closes at 34-year peak on dovish BOJ; tech shares soar