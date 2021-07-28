MEDITECH : Announces Virtual Expanse Summer Showcase

Virtual trade show offers networking with MEDITECH customers and executives on the latest Expanse offerings

MEDITECH will be offering two days of virtual live product demonstrations and private executive meetings at their 2021 Expanse Summer Showcase. This event — taking place on Tuesday, August 10, from 12 p.m. - 4 p.m (ET), and Wednesday, August 11, from 9 a.m. - 3 p.m (ET) — is open to all healthcare organizations.

The Expanse Summer Showcase is a unique opportunity to learn more about MEDITECH’s extensive EHR offerings, including:

Expanse EHR-centric sessions, focused on the latest solutions for MaaS, genomics, patient engagement, Professional Services, and the MEDITECH Cloud Platform

Dedicated Canadian and international networking opportunities

Separate demonstration “tracks” for CEOs, CFOs, CNOs, CMIOs, Chief Digital Innovation Officers and Quality Officers

Customer-led discussions highlighting their outcomes with the latest Expanse solutions, such as Expanse Patient Care, Expanse Oncology, Surgical Services, and physician solutions

The opportunity for one-on-one executive exchange and discussion on how digital innovation and thought leadership can help to transform the future trajectory of healthcare.

“This past year it has been truly inspiring to witness the unprecedented pace of digital adoption across our industry and the vital role technology partnerships can play in responding and adapting to change,” said MEDITECH Executive Vice President Helen Waters. “The Expanse Summer Showcase is an opportunity for us all to reconnect, as we prepare for the next wave of opportunities and challenges. We are looking forward to talking with many of the thought leaders across the industry and within our customer base to discuss new ways of leveraging digital innovation to enhance healthcare delivery.”

Register for the Expanse Summer Showcase, and see how transformative MEDITECH can be for your organization.

About MEDITECH

MEDITECH has driven EHR innovation during every stage of the industry's evolution. Today we’re helping healthcare organizations around the world expand their vision of what’s possible with MEDITECH Expanse, a web-based EHR that’s setting new standards for usability, efficiency, and clinician satisfaction. Our software is used by a quarter of all hospitals in the U.S., nearly half of all Canadian hospitals, and healthcare organizations in 23 countries. We help power the best care possible in every setting, from acute centers and ambulatory practices, to home health and hospice, long-term care facilities, patients’ homes and beyond. Expand your possibilities and see why KLAS rates MEDITECH Expanse the #1 EHR in three categories, and the #2 Overall Software Suite. Visit ehr.meditech.com and find us on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

