Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

MEDITECH : Announces Virtual Expanse Summer Showcase

07/28/2021 | 08:34am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Virtual trade show offers networking with MEDITECH customers and executives on the latest Expanse offerings

MEDITECH will be offering two days of virtual live product demonstrations and private executive meetings at their 2021 Expanse Summer Showcase. This event — taking place on Tuesday, August 10, from 12 p.m. - 4 p.m (ET), and Wednesday, August 11, from 9 a.m. - 3 p.m (ET) — is open to all healthcare organizations.

The Expanse Summer Showcase is a unique opportunity to learn more about MEDITECH’s extensive EHR offerings, including:

  • Expanse EHR-centric sessions, focused on the latest solutions for MaaS, genomics, patient engagement, Professional Services, and the MEDITECH Cloud Platform
  • Dedicated Canadian and international networking opportunities
  • Separate demonstration “tracks” for CEOs, CFOs, CNOs, CMIOs, Chief Digital Innovation Officers and Quality Officers
  • Customer-led discussions highlighting their outcomes with the latest Expanse solutions, such as Expanse Patient Care, Expanse Oncology, Surgical Services, and physician solutions
  • The opportunity for one-on-one executive exchange and discussion on how digital innovation and thought leadership can help to transform the future trajectory of healthcare.

“This past year it has been truly inspiring to witness the unprecedented pace of digital adoption across our industry and the vital role technology partnerships can play in responding and adapting to change,” said MEDITECH Executive Vice President Helen Waters. “The Expanse Summer Showcase is an opportunity for us all to reconnect, as we prepare for the next wave of opportunities and challenges. We are looking forward to talking with many of the thought leaders across the industry and within our customer base to discuss new ways of leveraging digital innovation to enhance healthcare delivery.”

Register for the Expanse Summer Showcase, and see how transformative MEDITECH can be for your organization.

About MEDITECH

MEDITECH has driven EHR innovation during every stage of the industry's evolution. Today we’re helping healthcare organizations around the world expand their vision of what’s possible with MEDITECH Expanse, a web-based EHR that’s setting new standards for usability, efficiency, and clinician satisfaction. Our software is used by a quarter of all hospitals in the U.S., nearly half of all Canadian hospitals, and healthcare organizations in 23 countries. We help power the best care possible in every setting, from acute centers and ambulatory practices, to home health and hospice, long-term care facilities, patients’ homes and beyond. Expand your possibilities and see why KLAS rates MEDITECH Expanse the #1 EHR in three categories, and the #2 Overall Software Suite. Visit ehr.meditech.com and find us on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn.


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
08:43aNORTHWESTERN CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
08:42aBAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE : The BMW Group at the IAA Mobility 2021 in Munich.
AQ
08:41aMAGNETAR CAPITAL PARTNERS LP : - Form 8.3 - Bally's Corporation
PR
08:40aCoach owner Tapestry set to raise minimum wage to $15 an hour
RE
08:40aVAULT AI : Announces the Appointment of John Hegeman to Its Advisory Board
PR
08:37aFARMERS NATIONAL : Q2 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08:36aPfizer raises 2021 COVID-19 vaccine sales forecast to $33.5 billion
RE
08:35aGrande Portage Resources Announces Exercise of Warrants - Adding $2.34 Million to the Treasury
NE
08:35aCanAlaska Appoints Two New Board Members and Advisor
NE
08:34aFAR EASTERN NEW CENTURY : Press Release for 2021 Annual General Shareholders' Meeting
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : ANALYSIS-NO GAIN WITHOUT PAIN: Why China's reform push must hurt investors
2International investor concerns mount over China's tech rout
3DEUTSCHE BANK AG : DEUTSCHE BANK : optimistic on revenues after profit beat
4BARCLAYS PLC : BARCLAYS : Investor focus locks on Fed as China rout slows
5THE LATEST FROM LONDON: A flurry of corporate results

HOT NEWS