MEFD April
Release Date: 31st May, 2021
Monthly Economic and Financial Developments
April 2021
In an effort to provide the public with more frequent information on its economic surveillance activities, the Central Bank has decided to release monthly reports on economic and financial sector developments in The Bahamas. The Bank monitors these conditions as part of its monetary policy mandate, to assess whether money and credit trends are sustainable relative to levels of external reserves required to protect the value of the Bahamian dollar and, if not, the degree to which credit policies ought to be adjusted. The main data source for this surveillance is financial institutions' daily reports on foreign exchange transactions and weekly balance sheet statements. Therefore, monthly approximations may not coincide with calendar estimates reported in the Central Bank's quarterly reports. The Central Bank will release its "Monthly Economic and Financial Developments" report on the Monday following its monthly Monetary Policy Committee Meeting.
Future Release Dates:
2021: June 28; July 30; August 30; October 4; November 1; November 29; December 20
Monthly Economic and Financial Developments (MEFD)
April 2021
1. Domestic Economic Developments
Overview
During the month of April, domestic economic activity continued to be dominated by the spread of the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19), despite the rollout of vaccines. Specifically, internationally imposed travel restrictions to contain the spread of the virus continued to adversely affect the tourism sector, with the high value-added air component still sharply curtailed, while the sea segment remained on pause. Nonetheless, foreign investment-led projects and post-hurricane rebuilding works provided support to the construction sector. Meanwhile, the fiscal deficit widened considerably during the nine months of FY2020/2021, attributed to the Government's increasing COVID-19 related spending and the falloff in revenue collections, combined with outlays still for post-hurricane reconstruction works. Monetary developments featured a modest increase in bank liquidity, despite domestic credit growth that surpassed the expansion in the deposit base. Further, external reserves recorded a modest growth during the review month, reflective of the slight uptick in foreign currency inflows though the private sector, due to the partial resumption in air visitors.
Real Sector
Tourism
Preliminary evidence suggests that tourism sector activity remained contracted during the month of April, as globally imposed travel restrictions related to COVID-19, resulted in depressed air traffic and the sea segment staying offline. However, domestic demand contributed to positive developments in the vacation rental market.
Data from the Nassau Airport Development Company Limited (NAD) revealed that total departures-net of domestic passengers- recovered to 47,332 in April, from a mere 445 in the same period last year, owing to the country closing its borders to contain the spread of the virus . Underlying this outturn, the dominant U.S. component totaled to 45,995, relative to just 250 a year earlier. In addition, non-U.S. departures amounted to 1,337, exceeding the 195 passengers in the comparative 2020 period. On a year-to-date basis, the reduction in outward bound traffic extended to 67.9%, from 37.1% in the previous year. By region, both non-U.S and U.S departures declined
Chart 1: Tourism Indicators at a Glance
-
Departures dow n 67.9%
-
-
United States dow n 63.8%
-
Non-USInternational dow n 89.2%
Departures
YTD April
• Room nights sold dow n by
|
|
14.8%
|
|
• ADR for hotel comparable up
|
|
by 4.7%
|
Short-term
|
• ADR for entire place listings up
|
Rentals
|
by 10.6%
|
|
YTD April
|
Sources: Nassau Airport Dev elopment Co. & AirDNA
Revenue down $527.4 million
(30.0%)
Tax Rev enue
33.4% (VAT down 36.4%)
Non-Tax
by 89.2% and by 63.8%, notably higher than respective reductions of 33.2% and 37.9% in the same period of the prior year.
In relation to the short-term rental market, data provided by AirDNA showed improvements during the month of April, supported by domestic demand. Specifically, total room nights sold increased by 36.8%, a reversal from the 50.4% decline in the previous year. Underpinning this outturn, bookings for entire place listings and hotel comparable listings grew by 38.0% and by 25.9%, respectively. Pricing indicators varied, as the average daily room rate (ADR) for hotel comparable listings rose by 1.8% to $172.42, while the ADR for entire place listings fell by 3.3% to $481.31.
Graph 1: ADR and Occupancy Rates
12 months to April 2021
Source: AirDNA
On a year-to-date basis, total room nights sold decreased by 14.8%, reflective of a 25.7% falloff in private room listings and a 13.3% decline in bookings for entire place listings. Pricing data revealed that the ADR for both entire place and hotel comparable listings rose by 10.6% and by 4.7%, to $462.67 and $162.76, respectively.
Fiscal
Preliminary data on the Government's budgetary operations for the first nine months of FY2020/2021 showed a widening in the deficit to $878.2 million from $251.3 million in the comparative period in FY2019/2020. Attributed to this outturn were notable revenue losses and higher spending associated with a rise in health and social welfare outlays, related to COVID-19 responses, combined with expenditure still related to post-hurricane rebuilding works. In the underlying developments, aggregate revenue contracted by $527.4 million (30.0%) to $1,229.8 million, while total expenditure expanded by $99.4 million (5.0%) to $2,107.9 million.
Chart 2: Budgetary Operations at a Glance
Nine Months of FY2020/2021
Expenditure up $99.4 million
(5.0%)
Capital
Spending
15.2%
Recurrent
T he reduction in revenue collections was led
Rev enue
Spending
by a falloff in tax receipts by $518.2 million
4.4%
(33.4%) to $1,034.1 million, as taxes on goods
and services fell by $376.3
million (32.7%).
Source: The Ministry of Finance
Specifically, VAT receipts
|
decreased by
|
|
|
$269.1 million (36.4%) to $469.8 million, while excise taxes reduced by $80.2 million to $129.0 million. Further, gaming taxes and taxes on the use of goods and services declined by $14.4 million to $16.4 million and by $8.3 million to $116.0 million, respectively. In addition, proceeds from international trade and
transactions-inclusive of departure taxes, taxes on imports, customs and other import duties-contracted by $123.2 million (39.5%) to $163.0 million, owing to the slow recovery of tourism sector activity. Likewise, smaller decreases were posted for general stamp taxes ($4.3 million). In a modest offset, collections from property taxes rose by $11.6 million to $96.6 million. Non-tax revenue was lower by $9.1 million (4.4%) at $195.7 million, following a falloff of $14.1 million in receipts from the sale of goods & services to $111.8 million, on account of reduced proceeds from immigration and customs fees.
T he growth in expenditure was due in large measure to a $129.6 million (7.2%) rise in recurrent outlays to $1,939.9 million. Underlying this outcome, social benefits outlays more than doubled to $270.4 million from $126.9 million last year, owing to significant support for unemployment and food assistance programs. In addition, interest payments grew by $21.8 million to $264.1 million, relative to the comparative period in FY2019/2020. Likewise, outlays for subsidies increased by $19.2 million to $330.0 million, while disbursements for the purchases of goods and services rose by $15.5 million to $381.1 million. In a partial offset, payments for employees compensation declined by$61.0 million (10.6%) to $513.1 million. Moreover, outlays for grants edged down by $0.6 million. Capital expenditure moved lower by $30.2 million (15.2%) to $168.0 million, as capital transfers fell by $27.8 million.
2. Monetary Trends
April 2021 vs. 2020
Liquidity
Monetary developments for the month of April registered moderated gains in bank liquidity, albeit growth in domestic credit outpaced the rise in the deposit base. Specifically, excess reserves-the narrow measure of liquidity-rose by $74.3 million to $1,448.3 million, apace with the $79.4 million increase in the comparable period of 2020. Further, excess liquid assets-a broad measure of liquidity-grew by $90.2 million to $2,267.6 million, a vis-à-vis a $13.0 million decline a year earlier.
External Reserves
For the month, external reserves rose by $3.1 million to $2,253.8 million, a turnaround from a $15.0 million reduction in the prior year. In particular, the Central Bank's transactions with commercial banks reversed to a net purchase of $45.3 million, from a net sale of $41.2 million in the same period last year. In addition, commercial banks recorded a net intake of $44.8 million from their customers, a switch from a net sale of $47.4 million in 2020. Providing some offset, the Central Bank's transactions with the public sector registered a net sale of $42.4 million, following a net purchase of $25.9 million a year earlier.
Exchange Control Sales
Initial data on foreign currency sales for current account transactions showed that outflows grew by $116.3 million to $398.6 million during the month of April, relative to the same period last year. Underpinning this outcome, notable increases were recorded for payments related to factor income and non-oil imports, by $48.3 million and by $42.9 million, respectively. Further, "other" current items-mainly services and credit card-financedimports-rose by $26.7 million; for travel related transactions, by $7.1 million and for transfers, by $3.9 million. In a partial offset, oil import payments decreased by $12.5 million.
Domestic Credit
Bahamian Dollar Credit
During the review period, total Bahamian dollar credit expanded by $68.1 million, extending the $56.4 million build-up in the same period last year. Underlying this outturn, net claims on the Government advanced by $82.0 million, notably higher than the $27.3 million accumulation registered a year earlier. Likewise, credit to public corporations increased by $4.9 million, exceeding the $1.9 million uptick in 2020. Conversely, credit to the private sector contracted by $18.8 million, a turnaround from a $27.2 million growth a year earlier. Specifically, commercial credit lessened by $12.8 million, contrasting with a $10.2 million gain in the preceding year. Similarly, consumer credit and mortgages reduced by $5.3 million and by $0.8 million, vis-à-vis respective increases of $12.3 million and $4.7 million, a year earlier.
Foreign Currency Credit
Chart 3: B$ Priv ate Sector Credit
Commercial
Consumer
credit down
credit down
by $12.8
by $5.3
million
million
Private Sector
Credit down by
$18.8 million
Mortgages down
by $0.8 million
Source: Central Bank of The Bahamas
Domestic foreign currency credit grew by $6.7 million for the review month, a reversal from a $2.8 million falloff a year earlier. Contributing to this outturn, net claims on the Government edged up by $0.9 million, a turnaround from a $3.0 million decrease in the prior year. Likewise, the growth in credit to the private sector broadened to $5.8 million, from $0.2 million in 2020, as the rise in mortgages extended to $5.1 million from $1.3 million in the preceding year, while commercial credit increased by$0.8 million, a shift from a $1.2 million decline a year earlier.
Credit Quality
Bank's credit quality indicators improved during the review month, as total private sector arrears reduced by $15.9 million (2.0%) to $780.0 million, with its accompanying ratio moving lower by 26 basis points to 14.0%. Contributing to this development was an $11.5 million (2.4%) contraction in non-performing loans (NPLs), to $476.5 million, corresponding with a 19 basis point decline in the attendant ratio to 8.6%-with a decrease in the NPL rate for mortgages, by 24 basis points to 11.3%; for commercial loans, by 21 basis points to 4.5%; and, for consumer loans, by 16 basis points to 6.8%. Likewise, short-term arrears fell by $4.5 million (1.5%) to $303.5 million, while the associated ratio firmed by 7 basis points to 5.5%.
Disaggregation by loan type, revealed that the reduction in total delinquencies was led by consumer credit, which moved lower by $12.0 million (4.5%) to $255.1 million, as both the short and long-term segments declined by $8.7 million (7.4%) and by $3.4 million (2.2%), respectively. Similarly, mortgages reduced by
