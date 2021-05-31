MEFD April

transactions-inclusive of departure taxes, taxes on imports, customs and other import duties-contracted by $123.2 million (39.5%) to $163.0 million, owing to the slow recovery of tourism sector activity. Likewise, smaller decreases were posted for general stamp taxes ($4.3 million). In a modest offset, collections from property taxes rose by $11.6 million to $96.6 million. Non-tax revenue was lower by $9.1 million (4.4%) at $195.7 million, following a falloff of $14.1 million in receipts from the sale of goods & services to $111.8 million, on account of reduced proceeds from immigration and customs fees.

T he growth in expenditure was due in large measure to a $129.6 million (7.2%) rise in recurrent outlays to $1,939.9 million. Underlying this outcome, social benefits outlays more than doubled to $270.4 million from $126.9 million last year, owing to significant support for unemployment and food assistance programs. In addition, interest payments grew by $21.8 million to $264.1 million, relative to the comparative period in FY2019/2020. Likewise, outlays for subsidies increased by $19.2 million to $330.0 million, while disbursements for the purchases of goods and services rose by $15.5 million to $381.1 million. In a partial offset, payments for employees compensation declined by$61.0 million (10.6%) to $513.1 million. Moreover, outlays for grants edged down by $0.6 million. Capital expenditure moved lower by $30.2 million (15.2%) to $168.0 million, as capital transfers fell by $27.8 million.

2. Monetary Trends

April 2021 vs. 2020

Liquidity

Monetary developments for the month of April registered moderated gains in bank liquidity, albeit growth in domestic credit outpaced the rise in the deposit base. Specifically, excess reserves-the narrow measure of liquidity-rose by $74.3 million to $1,448.3 million, apace with the $79.4 million increase in the comparable period of 2020. Further, excess liquid assets-a broad measure of liquidity-grew by $90.2 million to $2,267.6 million, a vis-à-vis a $13.0 million decline a year earlier.

External Reserves

For the month, external reserves rose by $3.1 million to $2,253.8 million, a turnaround from a $15.0 million reduction in the prior year. In particular, the Central Bank's transactions with commercial banks reversed to a net purchase of $45.3 million, from a net sale of $41.2 million in the same period last year. In addition, commercial banks recorded a net intake of $44.8 million from their customers, a switch from a net sale of $47.4 million in 2020. Providing some offset, the Central Bank's transactions with the public sector registered a net sale of $42.4 million, following a net purchase of $25.9 million a year earlier.

Exchange Control Sales

Initial data on foreign currency sales for current account transactions showed that outflows grew by $116.3 million to $398.6 million during the month of April, relative to the same period last year. Underpinning this outcome, notable increases were recorded for payments related to factor income and non-oil imports, by $48.3 million and by $42.9 million, respectively. Further, "other" current items-mainly services and credit card-financedimports-rose by $26.7 million; for travel related transactions, by $7.1 million and for transfers, by $3.9 million. In a partial offset, oil import payments decreased by $12.5 million.