MEFD June 2021

On a year-to-date basis, total room nights sold rose by 19.5%, amid growth in bookings for entire place listings (21.8%) and in private room listings (2.3%). As depicted in graph 1, pricing data showed that the ADR for both entire place listings and hotel comparable listings grew by 17.0% and by 8.0%, to $473.66 and $167.78, respectively.

2. Monetary Trends

June 2021 vs. 2020

Liquidity

Monetary developments during the month of June featured a buildup in bank liquidity, as the growth in the deposit base contrasted with the contraction in domestic credit. Specifically, excess reserves-the narrow measure of liquidity-grew by $101.4 million to $1,639.1 million, a reversal from the $5.8 million decline last year. Similarly, excess liquid assets-a broad measure of liquidity-rose by $57.5 million to $2,363.2 million, vis-à-vis a $4.9 million falloff a year earlier.

On a year-to-date basis, narrow liquidity expanded by $202.9 million, exceeding the $133.1 million increase in the previous year, as gains in the deposit base surpassed the rise in domestic credit. In addition, the growth in excess liquid assets accelerated to $133.5 million, from $99.8 million a year earlier.

External Reserves

With steadied net receipts from Government's external borrowing activities and an uptick in net foreign currency inflows through the private sector, external reserves rose by $195.7 million to $2,576.1 million in June. T his extended the $55.8 million buildup recorded in the same period last year. In particular, the Central Bank's transactions with commercial banks switched to a net purchase of $26.8 million, following a net sale of $119.4 million in 2020. Further, commercial banks reported a net intake of $38.4 million from their customers, a reversal from a net sale of $124.5 million a year earlier. In addition, the Bank's net purchase from the public sector continued at $169.2 million versus $172.2 million in the previous year.

On an annual basis, accretions to external reserves moderated to $195.5 million from $270.1 million last year, which had included re-insurance receipts and significant net public debt proceeds. Contributing to this outturn, the Central Bank's net purchase from commercial banks slowed to $34.3 million from $105.3 million during the same period in 2020. However, commercial banks net intake from their customers surged to $116.3 million from $35.8 million in the prior year. In contrast, net foreign currencypurchases from the public sector advanced to $155.2 million from $92.4 million a year earlier.

Exchange Control Data

Preliminary data on foreign currency sales for current account payments showed a $13.3 million expansion in outflows to $488.6 million in June, relative to the same period in 2020, amid gains in most categories. In particular, "other" current items-primarily purchases of insurance services and foreign goods and services via credit and debit card transactions-advanced by $22.8 million; while travel related payments grew by $5.9 million and factor income payments, by $4.8 million. Further, oil imports rose by $4.0 million and transfer payments by $2.2 million. In a partial offset, non-oil imports decreased by $26.4 million.

On a year-to-date basis, foreign currency sales for current account transactions were still contracted significantly, by $109.6 million to $2,617.6 million, compared to the prior year. Specifically, notable reductions