MEFD June 2021
Release Date: 3r d A ugust, 2021
Monthly Economic and Financial Developments
June 2021
In an effort to provide the public with more frequent information on its economic surveillance activities, the Central Bank has decided to release monthly reports on economic and financial sector developments in The Bahamas. The Bank monitors these conditions as part of its monetary policy mandate, to assess whether money and credit trends are sustainable relative to levels of external reserves required to protect the value of the Bahamian dollar and, if not, the degree to which credit policies ought to be adjusted. The main data source for this surveillance is financial institutions' daily reports on foreign exchange transactions and weekly balance sheet statements. Therefore, monthly approximations may not coincide with calendar estimates reported in the Central Bank's quarterly reports. The Central Bank will release its "Monthly Economic and Financial Developments" report on the Monday following its monthly Monetary Policy Committee Meeting.
Future Release Dates:
2021: August 30; October 4; November 1; November 29; December 20
Monthly Economic and Financial Developments (MEFD)
June 2021
1. Domestic Economic Developments Overview
During the month of June, domestic economic developments continued to be influenced by the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Nevertheless, despite ongoing globally imposed travel restrictions, the tourism sector showed signs of a slow recovery, with an uptick in the high value-added air component, and the gradual resumption of sea traffic, due to increased vaccination efforts. T he half-year however, performance still lagged 2020, owing to the growth momentum experienced before the pandemic struck. Meanwhile, varied scale foreign investment-led projects, combined with post-hurricane rebuilding works, provided continued stimulus to the construction sector. Monetary developments in June recorded a build-up in bank liquidity, as the growth in the deposit base contrasted with the contraction in domestic credit. Moreover, external reserves grew, bolstered by net foreign currency inflows from Government's external borrowings and modest net foreign currencyinflows through the private sector.
Real Sector
Tourism
Preliminary evidence suggests that monthly tourism output showed signs of recovery, although continuing to face headwinds, as internationally imposed travel restrictions, associated with the COVID-19 pandemic, contributed to depressed air and sea traffic. Nonetheless, domestic demand continued to provide support to the vacation rental market.
Official data provided by the Ministry of T ourism (MOT ) showed that total foreign arrivals by first port of entry resumed at 93,876 during the month of May, from virtually nil in the same period in 2020, when international border closures and lockdowns were fully enforced. Underlying this outcome, air traffic measured 81,168 compared to just 20 in the preceding year-and recovered to only 51.1% of 2019 arrivals. Meanwhile, sea traffic reached 12,708 vis-à-vis nil passengers a year earlier.
Chart 1: Tourism Indicators at a Glance
• Total arrivals dow n 83.6%
• Air dow n 29.8%
Arrivals
• Sea dow n 97.5%
YTD
May
• Departures dow n 30.4%
|
|
• United States dow n 20.1%
|
Departures YTD
|
• Non-US International dow n 82.7%
|
June
|
|
|
• Room nights sold up by 19.5%
|
Short-term
|
• ADR for hotel comparable up by 8.0%
|
• ADR for entire place listings up by 17.0%
|
Rentals YTD
|
|
June
|
Sources: Ministry of Tourism, Nassau Airport Development Co. & AirDNA
A disaggregation by major port of entry revealed that arrivals to New Providence reached 55,568, representing air traffic of 54,264; while sea passengers reached 1,304 relative to no visitors in 2020. Likewise, visitors to Grand Bahama totalled 4,290 following the virtual absence of tourists during the same period last year. Underlying this outturn, sea and air arrivals totalled 2,314 and 1,976 respectively. In addition, traffic to the FamilyIslands measured 34,018 visitors, from a nil outturn in 2020, as the air and sea segments posted arrivals of 24,928 and 9,090, respectively.
On a year-to-date basis, the tourism sector still maintained a significant visitor deficit, down by 83.6% from the first half of 2020, which also reflected a 47.5% decline. As cruise activity remained paused, sea passengers reduced by 97.5%, relative to the 44.3% decrease in 2020. However, the falloff in air arrivals tapered to 29.8% from 57.2% in the comparable period of the prior year. T able 1 depicts total visitor arrivals by Island over the five-month period, with only the Family Islands registering growth in air arrivals.
Data from the Nassau Airport Development Company Limited (NAD) revealed that total departures-net of domestic passengers- recovered to 84,559 in June, from just 1,006 in the corresponding 2020 period, as the borders were effectively shut in the same month last year. In particular, U.S. departures were registered at 81,906 versus 690 in the prior year. Further, the non-U.S. segment totaled 2,653 vis-à-vis 316 passengers in the same period of the previous year. During the first half of the year, the reduction in outward bound traffic moderated to 30.4% from 57.6% a year earlier. In terms of the components, the dominant non-U.S. category declined by 20.1%, slowing from the 58.7% falloff last year. In contrast, the decrease in non-U.S. departures widened to 82.7% from 51.0% in the prior year.
Table 1: Total Visitor Arriv als January- May 2021
|
Providence
Bahama
Islands
(% Change)
|
|
(% Change)
|
(% Change)
|
Arrivals
Air
|
|
-53.2
|
|
-44.7
|
|
-74.0
|
|
-33.7
|
-69.0
|
|
55.1
|
|
Sea
|
|
|
|
-56.3
|
|
|
-99.0
|
|
-58.4
|
|
-94.3
|
-21.3
|
|
-96.6
|
Total
|
|
-55.3
|
|
-81.1
|
|
-60.2
|
|
-89.4
|
-29.0
|
|
-85.8
|
|
Source: Ministry of Tourism
Graph 1: ADR and Occupancy Rates
Short-term rental data provided by AirDNA showed a moderation in the gains in the vacation rental market. Specifically, total room nights sold advanced by 16.5%, albeit a slowdown from the 19.5% increase in the same month in the previous year. In the underlying developments, the rise in bookings for entire place listings and hotel comparable listings moderated to 17.7% and 6.0%, from 20.4% and 12.8% last year, respectively. Meanwhile, the average daily room rate (ADR) for respective entire place listings and hotel comparable listings rose by 1.9% and by 0.4%, to $500.19 and $178.20.
On a year-to-date basis, total room nights sold rose by 19.5%, amid growth in bookings for entire place listings (21.8%) and in private room listings (2.3%). As depicted in graph 1, pricing data showed that the ADR for both entire place listings and hotel comparable listings grew by 17.0% and by 8.0%, to $473.66 and $167.78, respectively.
2. Monetary Trends
June 2021 vs. 2020
Liquidity
Monetary developments during the month of June featured a buildup in bank liquidity, as the growth in the deposit base contrasted with the contraction in domestic credit. Specifically, excess reserves-the narrow measure of liquidity-grew by $101.4 million to $1,639.1 million, a reversal from the $5.8 million decline last year. Similarly, excess liquid assets-a broad measure of liquidity-rose by $57.5 million to $2,363.2 million, vis-à-vis a $4.9 million falloff a year earlier.
On a year-to-date basis, narrow liquidity expanded by $202.9 million, exceeding the $133.1 million increase in the previous year, as gains in the deposit base surpassed the rise in domestic credit. In addition, the growth in excess liquid assets accelerated to $133.5 million, from $99.8 million a year earlier.
External Reserves
With steadied net receipts from Government's external borrowing activities and an uptick in net foreign currency inflows through the private sector, external reserves rose by $195.7 million to $2,576.1 million in June. T his extended the $55.8 million buildup recorded in the same period last year. In particular, the Central Bank's transactions with commercial banks switched to a net purchase of $26.8 million, following a net sale of $119.4 million in 2020. Further, commercial banks reported a net intake of $38.4 million from their customers, a reversal from a net sale of $124.5 million a year earlier. In addition, the Bank's net purchase from the public sector continued at $169.2 million versus $172.2 million in the previous year.
On an annual basis, accretions to external reserves moderated to $195.5 million from $270.1 million last year, which had included re-insurance receipts and significant net public debt proceeds. Contributing to this outturn, the Central Bank's net purchase from commercial banks slowed to $34.3 million from $105.3 million during the same period in 2020. However, commercial banks net intake from their customers surged to $116.3 million from $35.8 million in the prior year. In contrast, net foreign currencypurchases from the public sector advanced to $155.2 million from $92.4 million a year earlier.
Exchange Control Data
Preliminary data on foreign currency sales for current account payments showed a $13.3 million expansion in outflows to $488.6 million in June, relative to the same period in 2020, amid gains in most categories. In particular, "other" current items-primarily purchases of insurance services and foreign goods and services via credit and debit card transactions-advanced by $22.8 million; while travel related payments grew by $5.9 million and factor income payments, by $4.8 million. Further, oil imports rose by $4.0 million and transfer payments by $2.2 million. In a partial offset, non-oil imports decreased by $26.4 million.
On a year-to-date basis, foreign currency sales for current account transactions were still contracted significantly, by $109.6 million to $2,617.6 million, compared to the prior year. Specifically, notable reductions
were recorded for "other" current items ($144.5 million)-largelydriven by declines in other services-and oil imports ($50.8 million). Conversely, foreign currency sales rose for non-oil imports ($42.2 million), transfer payments ($28.1 million), factor income payments ($14.1 million) and travel related payments ($1.3 million).
Domestic Credit
Bahamian Dollar Credit
During the review month, the contraction in total Bahamian dollar credit extended to $93.7 million from $79.4 million in the same period last year. Underpinning this outturn, net claims on the Government fell further by $78.6 million, from a $57.3 million reduction in 2020. Likewise, credit to public corporations reduced by $6.2 million, surpassing the $1.4 million decline in the preceding year. In addition, credit to the private sector contracted by $8.9 million, albeit lower than the $20.7 million falloff a year earlier. In particular, decreases were recorded for mortgages ($6.3 million) and consumer credit ($5.1 million), while commercial credit grew by $2.5 million.
Chart 2: B$ Private Sector Credit
|
Mortgages
|
down by $6.3
|
credit down by
|
down by $6.3
|
$5.1 million
|
million
Private Sector Credit down by $8.9 million
Commercial credit up by $2.5 million
Source: Central Bank of The Bahamas
For the first half of the year, total Bahamian dollar credit advanced by $21.7 million, although a moderation from the $51.9 million expansion in the previous year. Specifically, net claims on the Government grew by $82.1 million, extending the $78.1 million gain in 2020. In addition, credit to public corporations rose by $1.7 million, after a $1.3 million uptick in the preceding year. In an offset, the falloff in private sector credit deepened to $62.1 million from $27.5 million a year earlier. In particular, the decline in consumer credit extended to $51.2 million from $0.7 million in the prior year, while the decrease in mortgages tapered to $17.8 million from $27.7 million in 2020. However, gains in commercial credit quickened to $6.9 million from $0.9 million last year.
Foreign Currency Credit
Domestic foreign currency credit declined by $8.9 million in June, a turnaround from the $8.8 million growth in 2020. Contributing to this development, net claims on the Government fell by $5.9 million, vis-à-vis a $2.0 million uptick in the prior year. Further, credit to the private sector decreased by $3.0 million, a reversal from the $2.8 million gains in the previous year, as reductions were noted for commercial credit ($2.3 million) and mortgages ($0.8 million). In addition, credit to public corporations registered a flat outturn, compared to the $4.0 million accumulation in 2020.
Over the six-month period, the contraction in domestic foreign currency credit slowed to $13.8 million, from $47.1 million in the prior year. Specifically, the decline in credit to the private sector moderated to $6.7 million from $47.8 million a year earlier, as the falloff in commercial credit narrowed to $10.5 million from $53.0
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
