MEFD October 2020
Release Date: 30th November, 2020
Monthly Economic and Financial Developments
October 2020
In an effort to provide the public with more frequent information on its economic surveillance activities, the Central Bank has decided to release monthly reports on economic and financial sector developments in The Bahamas.
Future Release Dates:
2020: December 21
Monthly Economic and Financial Developments (MEFD)
October 2020
1. Domestic Economic Developments
Overview
During the month of October, domestic economic developments continued to be largely impacted by the spread of the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) and imposed containment measures. Against this backdrop, the tourism sector remained basically offline, with both the high value-added air segment and the dominant sea component on pause. Nonetheless, foreign investment-led projects, combined with hurricane rebuilding works, provided some impetus to the construction sector. In price developments, the domesitc infaltion rate narrowed during the twelve months ending August, reflecting the reduction in fuel costs. On the fiscal front, the overall deficit widended considerably during the first quarter of FY2020/21, as the two major economic shocks associated with COVID-19 and Hurricane Dorian, led to a notably decline in total revenue and a rise in aggregate outlays. Monetary developments recorded a rise in bank liquidity, reflective of a contraction in domestic credit, which exceeded the falloff in the deposit base. Similarly, primarily attributed to net public sector debt inflows, external reserves increased markedly during the review month.
Real Sector
Tourism
Preliminary data suggests that monthly tourism output remained contracted, largely reflecting the impact of internationally imposed travel restrictions related to COVID-19, which unfavourably affected both air and sea arrivals. However, domestic demand supported gains in the vacation rental market.
T he most recent data provided by the Ministry of T ourism (MOT) revealed that total foreign arrivals by first port of entry were 98.6% less than in September 2019, extending the 12.2% decrease in the same period last year when Hurricane Dorian impacted. Specifically, the virtual absence of air and sea visitors compared with hurricane induced losses of 14.7% and 11.8% last year.
Chart 1: Tourism Indicators at a Glance
• Total arrivals dow n 68.0%
Arrivals YTD
• Air dow n 72.4%
• Sea dow n 66.6%
September
• Departures dow n 71.7%
Departures
• United States dow n 72.7%
• Non-US International dow n 64.8%
YTD
October
• Room nights sold dow n by 46.6%
Short-term
• ADR for hotel comparable dow n by 2.3%
Rentals
• ADR for entire place listings up by 2.9%
YTD
October
All major island groupings reflected these trends, although the Family Islands had incrementally
Sources: Ministry of Tourism, Nassau Airport Dev elopment Co. & AirDNA
better relative experience than New Providence
and Grand Bahama. In New Providence, arrivals matched less than 1.0% of the previous year's outcome, with only a slightly better outcome for Grand Bahama. However, Grand Bahama' air arrivals reached 28.2% of the 2019 levels. For the Family Islands, the air arrivals matched 39.6% of last year's results, although weighed down by the absence of cruise traffic, total arrivals were at only 3.1% of the 2019 volumes.
Sources: Ministry of Tourism
On a year-to-date basis, activity remained contracted, as total foreign arrivals reduced by 68.0%, vis-à-vis a 10.5% growth during the same period last year. Underpinning this outturn, air arrivals declined by 72.4%, following a gain of 11.6% in the previous year, while sea visitors fell by 66.6%, relative to a 10.1% advance in 2019.
In terms of traffic through the country's main gateway, data provided by the Nassau Airport Development Company Limited (NAD) revealed that total international departures fell to 4,794 passengers, during the month of
Table 1: Total Visitor Arriv als Nine Months to September 2020
|
(% Change)
(% Change)
(% Change)
|
Arrivals
2019
2020
2019
2020
2019
2020
|
|
|
|
Air
15.6
-71.1
|
|
-75.5
Sea
17.2
-72.4
-15.5
-75.7
9.9
-56.1
Total
16.7
-72.0
|
|
-58.9
October, overturning the 1.7% uptick to 91,115 a year earlier. On a year-to-date basis, total
foreign departures declined significantlyby 71.7%, a reversal from the 14.2% expansion in the prior year. By region, the U.S component, which is higher by volume, reduced by 72.7%, a turnaround from the 15.5% growth recorded in 2019. Similarly, the non-U.S. international component contracted by 64.8%, contrasting with a 6.2% increase a year earlier.
Data provided by AirDNA revealed positive movements in the short term vacation rental market for the month of October, favoured by domestic tourism demand. In particular, total room nights sold rose by 19.6%, a turnaround from the 19.9% decline during the same period in 2019, supported by improvements in entire place listings (21.6%) and hotel comparable accommodations (14.7%). Similarly, the average daily room rate (ADR) for both entire place listings and hotel comparable listings increased by 3.9% and 1.0%, to $369.13 and $143.63, respectively. On a year-to-date basis, total room night sold contracted by 46.6%, as bookings for entire place listings and hotel comparable reduced by47.8% and 36.1%, respectively. Pricing data varied, as the ADR for entire place listings grew by 2.9% to $401.95, while the ADR for hotel comparable listings fell by 2.3% to $150.86.
Prices
Attributed to the pass-through effects of the decline in global oil prices, domestic consumer price inflation- as measured by changes in the average Retail Price Index for T he Bahamas-narrowed to 0.5% during the twelve months to August, from 2.9% in 2019. A disaggregation by category revealed that average costs for housing, and water, gas, electricity & other fuels and clothing & footwear decreased by 1.2% and 1.1%, respectively, following gains in 2019. In addition, the average price decline for communication extended to 2.1% from 1.8% a year earlier. Further, average inflation rates moderated for transport (1.9%), furnishing, household equipment & maintenance (1.5%), food & non-alcoholic beverages (0.5%), and miscellaneous goods & services (0.3%). Providing some offset, the increase in average costs accelerated for health (8.9%), alcoholic beverages, tobacco & narcotics (4.1%) and recreation & culture (0.7%), while average price for restaurants & hotels stabilized at 5.1%.
2
Source: The Ministry of Finance
Fiscal
Preliminary data on the Government's budgetary
Chart 2: Budgetary Operations at a Glance
operations for the first quarter of FY2020/2021,
Prov isional Quarter I FY2020/2021
revealed an increase in the deficit to $336.3
million, from $48.8 million in the comparable
FY2019/2020 period, reflective of a notable falloff
Revenue
|
|
down $251.4 million
|
up $36.2 million
(45.5%)
|
|
pandemic. Specifically, total revenue contracted
Tax Rev enue
million, while aggregate expenditure
Capital spending 2.0%
-46.0%
|
2.0%
T he reduction in total revenue was
|
Recurrent
$269.5 million. In particular, taxes on goods and
|
Non-Tax Rev enue -41.3%
|
-41.3%
|
$180.6 million, largely attributed to the falloff in value added tax (VAT ) receipts, to $134.7 million
from $266.2 million in the previous fiscal year. In addition, taxes on international trade and
transactions fell by $31.2 million (28.3%), given the reduction in departure taxes. Further, non-tax revenue reduced by $22.0 million (41.3%) to $31.4 million, underpinned by a $10.3 million retrenchment in receipts from the sale of goods & services, led by declines in immigration and customs fees.
Expenditure growth was owed primarily to a $35.1 million (6.4%) rise in recurrent outlays to $579.8 million, reflective of a surge in disbursements for social assistance benefits, to $80.5 million from $37.9 million a year earlier. Likewise, increases were registered for subsidies ($11.0 million) and interest payments ($5.0 million). In contrast, payments for employee compensation contracted by $10.7 million to $166.5 million, primarily reflecting a $10.1 million decline in allowances, whilst outlays for goods and services moderated by an equivalent amount to $98.9 million. Capital expenditure edged up by $1.1 million (2.0%) to $57.4 million, as the acquisition of non-financial assets rose by $2.8 million (7.4%), led by a rise in spending on bridge repairs and maintenance and machinery & equipment. Conversely, capital transfers fell by $1.7 million (9.3%) to $16.6 million.
2. Domestic Monetary Trends
October 2020 vs. 2019
Liquidity
Monetary developments for the month of October featured a build-up in bank liquidity, as the contraction in domestic credit outpaced the decline in the deposit base. In particular, excess reserves-a narrow measure of liquidity-grew by $16.3 million to $1,311.1 million, a turnaround from the $39.7 million reduction a year earlier. Conversely, excess liquid assets-the broad measure of liquidity-edged down by $0.1 million to $2,151.6 million, a moderation from the $65.9 million falloff in 2019.
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Disclaimer
Central Bank of The Bahamas published this content on 30 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 November 2020 18:16:02 UTC
© Publicnow 2020
