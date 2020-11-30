MEFD October 2020

Sources: Ministry of Tourism

In terms of traffic through the country's main gateway, data provided by the Nassau Airport Development Company Limited (NAD) revealed that total international departures fell to 4,794 passengers, during the month of

On a year-to-date basis, activity remained contracted, as total foreign arrivals reduced by 68.0%, vis-à-vis a 10.5% growth during the same period last year. Underpinning this outturn, air arrivals declined by 72.4%, following a gain of 11.6% in the previous year, while sea visitors fell by 66.6%, relative to a 10.1% advance in 2019.

October, overturning the 1.7% uptick to 91,115 a year earlier. On a year-to-date basis, total

foreign departures declined significantlyby 71.7%, a reversal from the 14.2% expansion in the prior year. By region, the U.S component, which is higher by volume, reduced by 72.7%, a turnaround from the 15.5% growth recorded in 2019. Similarly, the non-U.S. international component contracted by 64.8%, contrasting with a 6.2% increase a year earlier.

Data provided by AirDNA revealed positive movements in the short term vacation rental market for the month of October, favoured by domestic tourism demand. In particular, total room nights sold rose by 19.6%, a turnaround from the 19.9% decline during the same period in 2019, supported by improvements in entire place listings (21.6%) and hotel comparable accommodations (14.7%). Similarly, the average daily room rate (ADR) for both entire place listings and hotel comparable listings increased by 3.9% and 1.0%, to $369.13 and $143.63, respectively. On a year-to-date basis, total room night sold contracted by 46.6%, as bookings for entire place listings and hotel comparable reduced by47.8% and 36.1%, respectively. Pricing data varied, as the ADR for entire place listings grew by 2.9% to $401.95, while the ADR for hotel comparable listings fell by 2.3% to $150.86.

Prices

Attributed to the pass-through effects of the decline in global oil prices, domestic consumer price inflation- as measured by changes in the average Retail Price Index for T he Bahamas-narrowed to 0.5% during the twelve months to August, from 2.9% in 2019. A disaggregation by category revealed that average costs for housing, and water, gas, electricity & other fuels and clothing & footwear decreased by 1.2% and 1.1%, respectively, following gains in 2019. In addition, the average price decline for communication extended to 2.1% from 1.8% a year earlier. Further, average inflation rates moderated for transport (1.9%), furnishing, household equipment & maintenance (1.5%), food & non-alcoholic beverages (0.5%), and miscellaneous goods & services (0.3%). Providing some offset, the increase in average costs accelerated for health (8.9%), alcoholic beverages, tobacco & narcotics (4.1%) and recreation & culture (0.7%), while average price for restaurants & hotels stabilized at 5.1%.

2