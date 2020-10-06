Log in
MEMA Motor & Equipment Manufacturers Association : Brings Supplier Concerns to International Trade Commission

10/06/2020 | 09:40am EDT

MEMA testified before the U.S. International Trade Commission (ITC) on Tuesday, October 6, at a public hearing on the economic impact of trade agreements.

In addition to providing a summary of the motor vehicle industry's significant role in the U.S. economy, MEMA's testimony focused on the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA); tariffs, quotas, and other free trade agreements; the complex global supply chain; and U.S. competitiveness of the motor vehicle industry in the global marketplace.

'[We] need to get the basics of trade right by opening foreign markets to U.S. exports and investment, while maintaining reciprocity,' said MEMA Senior Vice President of Government Affairs Ann Wilson, who delivered Tuesday's testimony. 'These basic principles of free trade matter, for global growth, consumer demand and continued U.S. leadership. However, the open question is whether the U.S. will keep the borders open enough for trade, immigration, and innovation that allows us to maintain our global leadership in the motor vehicle sector and in manufacturing across the board.'

Disclaimer

MEMA - Motor & Equipment Manufacturers Association published this content on 06 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 October 2020 13:39:02 UTC
