MEMA Motor & Equipment Manufacturers Association : Congratulates Joe Biden on His Successful Run for the White House

The Motor & Equipment Manufacturers Association (MEMA) congratulates President-Elect Biden and Vice-President Elect Harris on their successful presidential election campaign.

MEMA represents automotive and commercial vehicle suppliers, the largest sector of manufacturing jobs in the United States with a total employment impact of 4.26 million jobs. This represents 2.9 percent of the jobs in the total U.S. employment market and 2.4 percent of the U.S. gross domestic product (GDP), both vital to a strong US economy. This is why our collaboration with the administration will be so important.

MEMA stands ready to work with the Biden administration and the new Congress to implement public policies that strengthen U.S. competitiveness and tackle strategic issues, including workforce readiness, technology development, and a 21st century infrastructure system.

With an office based in Washington, D.C., MEMA can provide resources, timely input, and feedback on potential laws and regulations that could impact the vehicle supplier industry. MEMA is committed to using our valuable knowledge and insight to help guide the Biden administration to develop effective, job-growing policies that will help strengthen U.S. competitiveness in the global marketplace.

We are ready to roll up our sleeves and get to work in helping grow our economy.

