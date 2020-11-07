Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

MEMA Motor & Equipment Manufacturers Association : Congratulates Joe Biden on His Successful Run for the White House

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
11/07/2020 | 05:26pm EST

The Motor & Equipment Manufacturers Association (MEMA) congratulates President-Elect Biden and Vice-President Elect Harris on their successful presidential election campaign.

MEMA represents automotive and commercial vehicle suppliers, the largest sector of manufacturing jobs in the United States with a total employment impact of 4.26 million jobs. This represents 2.9 percent of the jobs in the total U.S. employment market and 2.4 percent of the U.S. gross domestic product (GDP), both vital to a strong US economy. This is why our collaboration with the administration will be so important.
MEMA stands ready to work with the Biden administration and the new Congress to implement public policies that strengthen U.S. competitiveness and tackle strategic issues, including workforce readiness, technology development, and a 21st century infrastructure system.
With an office based in Washington, D.C., MEMA can provide resources, timely input, and feedback on potential laws and regulations that could impact the vehicle supplier industry. MEMA is committed to using our valuable knowledge and insight to help guide the Biden administration to develop effective, job-growing policies that will help strengthen U.S. competitiveness in the global marketplace.
We are ready to roll up our sleeves and get to work in helping grow our economy.

Disclaimer

MEMA - Motor & Equipment Manufacturers Association published this content on 07 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 November 2020 22:25:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:59pClouds gather over battered dollar in aftermath of U.S. election
RE
05:29pJapan PM Suga congratulates Joe Biden for election
RE
05:29pJAPAN PM SUGA : Look forward to working with biden, harris to further strengthen japan-us alliance, ensure peace, freedom in indo-pacific and beyond
RE
05:26pJapan pm suga tweets congratulatory message to biden for election victory
RE
05:26pMEMA MOTOR & EQUIPMENT MANUFACTURERS ASSOCIATION : Congratulates Joe Biden on His Successful Run for the White House
PU
05:22pNMA NATIONAL MINING ASSOCIATION : National Mining Association Congratulates President-Elect Biden and Vice President-Elect Harris
PU
05:14pSTATE BANK OF PAKISTAN : Governor SBP emphasizes ongoing dialogue between the business community and policy makers during his visit of Sialkot Chamber of Commerce & Industry (07-11-2020)
PU
05:09pInvestors celebrate Biden winning U.S. presidency
RE
04:54pIMF INTERNATIONAL MONETARY FUND : attendance-list-communique-of-the-forty-first-meeting-of-the-imfc
PU
04:45pIn Israel, Biden could differ with Netanyahu on Iran and settlements
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Investors celebrate Biden winning U.S. presidency
2Buffett's Berkshire suffers in pandemic even as Apple boosts profit
3TESLA, INC. : TESLA : launches $250 tequila online, quickly 'out of stock'
4BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC. : Berkshire Hathaway's Profit Rises, Boosted by Investment Returns
5S&P 500 : WALL STREET WEEK AHEAD: Small caps join market rally but pandemic could derail them

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group