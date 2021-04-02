Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

MENA Economic Update — Living with Debt: How Institutions Can Chart a Path to Recovery in the Middle East and North Africa

04/02/2021 | 09:01am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

This edition of the World Bank MENA Economic Update for Spring 2021 estimates that the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region's economies contracted by 3.8% in 2020, which is 1.3 percentage points above the World Bank forecasts in October 2020; however, the regional growth estimate is 6.4 percentage points lower than the pre-pandemic growth forecast published in October 2019.

The estimated accumulated cost of the pandemic, in terms of gross domestic product (GDP) losses by the end of 2021, will amount to $227 billion. The MENA region is expected to recover only partially in 2021, but that recovery is, in part, dependent on an equitable rollout of vaccines.

The substantial borrowing that MENA governments incurred to finance health and social protection measures increased government debt. Countries must continue spending on health and income transfers, which will add to already high debt burdens and lead to complicated policy decisions after the pandemic recedes.

For individual country economic growth briefs, click below:

Algeria | Djibouti | Egypt | GCC | Iran | Iraq | Jordan | Lebanon |Libya | Morocco | Tunisia | Palestinian Territories | Yemen |

Disclaimer

World Bank Group published this content on 02 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 April 2021 13:01:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
09:32aSTAR BULK CARRIERS  : Amendment to Annual Report by Foreign Issuer (SEC Filing - 20-F/A)
PU
09:32aPerformance of the NBS RTGS system, clearing system, and interbank and international clearing of foreign exchange payments in March
PU
09:32aNBS IPS system in March
PU
09:31aLTC PROPERTIES  : Senior Management to Participate in the 2nd Annual Mizuho Healthcare REIT Conference
BU
09:31aSOCIAL LEVERAGE ACQUISITION CORP I  : Announces the Separate Trading of its Class A Common Stock and Redeemable Warrants Commencing April 5, 2021
BU
09:28aTesla first-quarter deliveries beat estimates
RE
09:27aFIFTH THIRD BANCORP  : Exceeds Five-Year Community Commitment, Achieves $41.6 Billion in Support Against $32 Billion Goal
BU
09:26aUS March payrolls surpass expectations, joblessness rate drops
RE
09:26aZAVAROVALNICA TRIGLAV D D  : Insurance Supervision Agency's adjusted recommendation regarding dividend payments
PU
09:25aAirbus and Dassault agree joint FCAS fighter proposal
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1U.S. job growth accelerates in March; unemployment rate falls to 6.0%
2AMAZON.COM, INC. : Ford resumes political donations after review
3TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : EXCLUSIVE: Tencent's Timi gaming studio generated $10 billion in 2020, sources say
4AMMB HOLDINGS : AMMB : Malaysia's AmBank to raise around $196 million via private placement
5Tesla first-quarter deliveries beat estimates
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ