Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

MERGER INVESTIGATION ALERT: Halper Sadeh LLP Encourages RP, MDCA, ALXN, SPWH Shareholders to Contact the Firm

01/01/2021 | 12:54pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW YORK, Jan. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating the following companies:

RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ: RP) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Thoma Bravo for $88.75 in cash per share. If you are a RealPage shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ: MDCA) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its merger with Stagwell Media LP. Stagwell and its affiliates are expected to hold approximately 79% of the common equity of the combined company after closing. If you are an MDC shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALXN) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to AstraZeneca PLC for $60.00 in cash and 2.1243 AstraZeneca American Depositary Shares for each Alexion share. If you are an Alexion shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPWH) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Great American Outdoors Group for $18.00 per share in cash. If you are a Sportsman’s shareholder, click here to learn more about your legal rights and options.

Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits on behalf of shareholders.

Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm free of charge to discuss their legal rights and options. Please call Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or email sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact Information:
Halper Sadeh LLP
Daniel Sadeh, Esq.
Zachary Halper, Esq.
(212) 763-0060
sadeh@halpersadeh.com
zhalper@halpersadeh.com  


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
01:44pCovid-19 Vaccine's Slow Rollout Could Portend -2-
DJ
01:44pCovid-19 Vaccine's Slow Rollout Could Portend More Problems
DJ
01:41pMERGER INVESTIGATION ALERT : Halper Sadeh LLP Encourages RLH, MTSC, CATM, and XLNX Shareholders to Contact the Firm
PR
01:31pTOYOTA MOTOR : EXECUTIVES (Jan. 01, 2020)
PU
01:31pTOYOTA MOTOR : James Kuffner,Member of the Board of Directors
PU
01:31pTOYOTA MOTOR : Executives
PU
01:16pQIWI : ROSEN, A LEADING INVESTOR RIGHTS LAW FIRM, Reminds Qiwi plc Investors of Important Deadline in Securities Class Action; Encourages Investors with Large Losses to Contact Firm - QIWI
PR
12:54pMERGER INVESTIGATION ALERT : Halper Sadeh LLP Encourages RP, MDCA, ALXN, SPWH Shareholders to Contact the Firm
GL
12:34pDelta Air Lines CEO expects positive cash flow by spring
RE
12:28pIndia's Reliance Industries and chairman fined over share trades
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Bitcoin touches record above $29,000, extending 2020 rally
2BioNTech founders warn of vaccine supply gaps -Spiegel
3BMW AG : Electric vehicle maker Tesla to deliver China-made Model Y SUVs this month
4CHINA TELECOM CORPORATION LIMITED : NYSE to Delist China's Major Telecommunications Operators
5TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : Tencent games reinstated on Huawei app store

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ