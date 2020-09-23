MESA : Rebrands to Enable Increased Collaboration for Its Communities, Initiative-based Associations, Coalitions and Workgroups

Organization Unites Studio-Focused IT, Data and Security Executives Under One Global Banner to Meet the Future of Media & Entertainment Head On

MESA, an alliance of technology executives, production companies and content creators who are driving the future of the media and entertainment industry, announced today that it had united all of its communities, initiative-based associations, coalitions and workgroups under a new global banner. Formerly known as the Media & Entertainment Services Alliance, the organization will now go by MESA as part of the rebranding effort.

“We’re in evolving times,” said Guy Finley, president & CEO of MESA. “Our industries, careers, technologies, and standards are being disrupted quickly. It has never been more important to be nimble and flexible to meet the dramatic sea changes the Media & Entertainment industry is facing. We’ve been working on this rebrand since last October and we’re proud to share the results of that endeavor today.”

MESA’s new corporate identity can be seen most clearly on the company’s revamped website, which generates more than 8 million unique users per year, and across the assortment of digital newsletters that reach 40,000-weekday readers a day. The company has also produced more than 200 events for over 60,000 attendees, and regularly hosts webinars and virtual events that drive the M&E industry forward.

From Los Angeles to London, MESA’s in-person events typically draw hundreds of studio executives, content distributors and Hollywood service vendors for candid conversations about challenges and best practices. With COVID-19, MESA has shifted its focus and has become the industry’s central virtual meeting and connecting point for technology leaders looking to find answers and solutions. MESA is using leading tools and digital tactics to ensure it remains central and vibrant for now, while looking for ways to stay relevant when the industry returns as a hybrid of in-person and virtual conferences, webinars and committee meetings.

The redesigned M&E Daily, which continues to publish every weekday, provides readers with the latest news from the MESA community to content holders and service provider companies.

The M&E Daily is the flagship publication among MESA’s M&E industry newsletter offerings, which also includes M&E Europe, the WiTH Wire (Women in Technology Hollywood), the HITS List (Hollywood IT Society), the Smart Content News (Smart Content Council), CDSA’s Cybersecurity News (Content Delivery & Security Association), as well as monthly newsletters for TPN Guardians (Trusted Partner Network) and EIDR Report (Entertainment ID Registry). Topics include remote work challenges, diversity and inclusion, professional development, security, data journey, customer experience and innovation and transformation.

MESA’s fourth quarter virtual event calendar speaks to the dedication to each organization by intertwining the needs of the 12 communities and initiatives that also include:

Women in Technology Hollywood (WiTH)

MESA Europe

Hollywood IT Society (HITS)

Entertainment ID Registry (EIDR)

Smart Content Council

Language Metadata Table (LMT) Working Group

Content Localisation Council

Audio Business Continuity Alliance (ABCA)

Content Delivery & Security Association (CDSA)

Trusted Partner Network (TPN)

Media and Entertainment Information Sharing and Analysis Center (ME-ISAC)

Burbank Think Tank

The organization has a four-fold mission:

To support service providers in building efficiencies in the creation, production and distribution of physical and digital media and entertainment

in building efficiencies in the creation, production and distribution of physical and digital media and entertainment To foster end-to-end collaboration among entertainment service providers, their customers, and partners

among entertainment service providers, their customers, and partners To promote its members and provide engaging meeting opportunities

and provide engaging meeting opportunities To provide tangible benefits to members including market intelligence, research initiatives, industry advocacy and collaborative workgroups

About MESA

The cornerstone of MESA’s value proposition is the strength of increased industry collaboration through our communities and initiative-based associations, coalitions, and workgroups. Each community’s strength is a result of steady and organic growth, integrity in our mission and approach, and the value we bring to each member or partner organization in our industry.

MESA’s 150-plus corporate members collaborate to advance change management, new workflow solutions and production/supply chain efficiencies. Founded in 2008, MESA’s Content Advisors direct an annual event schedule of over 25 meetings, conferences, and summits. MESA creates and curates content for 10 weekly newsletters and their M&E Journal that is published bi-annually. For information visit: https://www.mesaonline.org/.

