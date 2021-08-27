Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

MESTER SAYS CHANGES TO INTEREST RATES ARE LONGER DOWN THE ROAD

08/27/2021 | 01:10pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MESTER SAYS CHANGES TO INTEREST RATES ARE LONGER DOWN THE ROAD


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:15pMester says she thinks there will be more improvements in the labor market as more people get vaccinated and engage in economic activity
RE
01:13pU.S. coronavirus hospitalizations hit eight-month high over 100,000
RE
01:12pMester says fed needs to let the economy continue to move forward and then assess if rates need to be adjusted
RE
01:12pNvidia set to seek EU okay for $54 billion Arm deal -sources
RE
01:11pMester says us economy still hasn't reached maximum employment
RE
01:11pMester says even if there is some pullback she thinks the economy will remain strong
RE
01:11pMester says fed needs to keep watching for effects of the delta variant
RE
01:11pMester says businesses she talks to are concerned about the delta variant but it really hasn't tempered demand so far
RE
01:10pMester says changes to interest rates are longer down the road
RE
01:09pMester says economy has basically improved enough that fed doesn't need to have those asset purchases in place
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1FACTBOX-From tech to education, China's season of regulatory crackdown
2ALFEN N.V. : ALFEN H1 2021: revenue growth of 28% with strong increase in profitability
3BALTA GROUP NV : BALTA : H1 2021 Results 27/08/2021Balta Group
4Shares steady as caution prevails ahead of Jackson Hole
5Fed's Powell holds fast to 'this year' timeline for bond-buying taper

HOT NEWS