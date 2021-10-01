Log in
MESTER SAYS MANY OF THE FACTORS THAT HELD INFLATION DOWN PRE-PANDEMIC ARE STILL IN PLACE

10/01/2021 | 01:10pm EDT
© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:21pLawyer who sued Chevron sentenced to six months in contempt case
RE
01:20pMester says fed has to balance the goals for inflation and maximum employment
RE
01:18pMester says she thinks we'll see progress in the labor market and progress in inflation coming back down
RE
01:15pMester says if continuation of high inflation readings was matched with a continued increase in inflation expectations that would suggest that some of it is demand driven
RE
01:14pMester says she thinks inflation expectations are still well anchored
RE
01:14pMester says getting inflation expectations up is a good thing because they were too low before
RE
01:10pMester says many of the factors that held inflation down pre-pandemic are still in place
RE
01:10pMester says she sees inflation risks as tilted to the upside
RE
01:09pMester says if you see long run inflation expectations move up that is a sign monetary policy is too accommodative, but right now you don't see that
RE
01:09pU.S. consumer spending increases; inflation eroding households' buying power
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

