META TARGETED IN PRIVACY COMPLAINTS BY 8 EU CONSUMER GROUPS
Stock market news
News Highlights : Top Global Markets News of the Day - Thursday at 1 AM ET
Impala Platinum scraps dividend, makes spending cuts as profit slumps
Russian opposition flickers with support for jailed Navalny protester
Exclusive-ECB to keep floor under market rates but with eye on demand -sources
EMEA Morning Briefing : Stocks Seen Higher Ahead of U.S. PCE Inflation Data
Thailand to ban recreational cannabis use by year-end, says health minister
China stocks rise on policy support expectations ahead of key meeting
China's Alibaba Cloud rolls out price cuts of up to 55% on cloud products
News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day - Wednesday at 7 PM ET
Alibaba Cloud announces steepest price cut in race for AI customers