METI Ministry of Economy Trade and Industry of : Monthly Report of Current Production Statistics (October 2021)

12/13/2021 | 11:38pm EST
Explanation

This survey is conducted to clearly identify the monthly trends in industrial production and obtain basic materials for mining and manufacturing policies. The scope of this survey covers establishments or enterprises that produce manufactured goods and mineral products (including processed products) set forth by the ministerial ordinance. Survey items consist of minerals, steel and iron, non-ferrous metals, metal products, general machinery, electric machinery, transport machinery, precision machinery, ceramics, stone and clay products, manufactured chemical products, oil and coal products, plastics, pulp and paper, paper and paper processed goods, manufactured textile products, rubber products, leather products, and other manufactured products.

Statistics report

We have published the sample of new format starting for January 2019.
Please click here for details.


[published at 8:50 a.m. of November 30, 2021]

October, 2021

!! NEW !!
[published at 1:30 p.m. of December 14, 2021]

　
The time series data(61 months) was updated at 11:00 a.m. of November 16, 2021 .

The year books of 2020 "final edition" are announced on June 2, 2021.

2020


　　Yearbook of Current Production Statistics

To view PDF files, you will need Adobe Acrobat Reader Software installed on your computer. The Acrobat Reader can be downloaded from this banner.

( Administration Division )
Office of Current Survey for Mining and Manufacturing ,
Research and Statistics Department , Minister's Secretariat ,
Ministry of Economy , Trade and Industry
Tel. 81-3-3501-1511
Extension 2861.2862.2863
email. qqcebf@meti.go.jp

Disclaimer

METI - Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry of the State of Japan published this content on 14 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 December 2021 04:37:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
