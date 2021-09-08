Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

MEXICO'S FINANCE MINISTRY ESTIMATES 2022 PRIMARY DEFICIT OF 0.3% OF GDP - BUDGET DOCUMENT

09/08/2021 | 03:22pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MEXICO'S FINANCE MINISTRY ESTIMATES 2022 PRIMARY DEFICIT OF 0.3% OF GDP - BUDGET DOCUMENT


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:43pLEON BLACK : Leon Black says accuser, eyeing payday, made up Jeffrey Epstein claims
RE
03:39pU.S. economy "downshifted slightly" in August -Fed's Beige Book
RE
03:34pU.S. university, energy firm hail test of energy fusion project
RE
03:32pCanadian dollar weakens as global growth worry offsets BoC decision
RE
03:31pU.S. markets regulator takes aim at Coinbase lending product
RE
03:30pProposal would replace 2020 rule with prior 1995 regulations as banking regulators work on new updated rule
RE
03:30pU.s. comptroller of the currency proposes rescinding 2020 rewrite of community reinvestment act regulations
RE
03:30pU.S. banking regulator proposes removal of updated fair lending regulations
RE
03:27pExclusive-Britain no longer in top 10 for trade with Germany as Brexit bites
RE
03:22pMexico's finance ministry estimates 2022 primary deficit of 0.3% of gdp - budget document
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Factbox-What is the 'metaverse' and how does it work?
2Worries over economic recovery shake world stocks, Wall Street
3Analyst recommendations: Adobe, Broadcom, Chipotle Mexican Grill, Netfl..
4Defense tells jurors Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes is no 'villain'
5Novavax : begins early-stage trial for combined influenza/COVID-19 vacc..

HOT NEWS