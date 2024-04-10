MEXICO'S GRUPO TELEVISA SAYS OBTAINED FINANCING FROM BANK SINDICATE FOR OVER 10 BILLION PESOS -FILING
Stock Market News in real time
Australian shares rise on mining and healthcare boost; US CPI data, RBNZ in focus
BOJ will scrutinise trend inflation in adjusting monetary support, says Gov Ueda
BOJ will scrutinise trend inflation in adjusting monetary support, says Gov Ueda
TOKYO (Reuters) - Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda said on Wednesday the central bank will adjust the degree of monetary stimulus by scrutinising whether trend inflation will accelerate towards its 2% target as projected.
Microsoft and NetEase to re-launch Warcraft game in China, ending feud
China's EV export boom fuels surge in demand for new car-carrying ships
Factbox-US, Japan to strike deals on defense, space at leaders' summit
- Stock Market
- Stock Market News in real time
- Economy
- Mexico's Grupo Televisa Says Obtained Financing From Bank Sindic…