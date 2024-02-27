MEXICO'S PEMEX REPORTS Q4 NET PROFIT OF 106.9 BLN PESOS
Stock market news
German prosecutors confirm probe into former Lebanon central bank chief
ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS : Domino's pizza, WPP, PPG, Workday, Eli Lilly...
Every morning, find a selection of analysts' recommendations covering North America and the UK. The list only includes companies that have been the subject of a change of opinion or price target, or of a new coverage. It may be updated during the session. This information can be used to shed light on movements in certain stocks or on market sentiment towards a company.
Asia shares shaky, traders on guard as Japanese inflation tops forecast
China stocks rise, led by AI firms; Hong Kong slips as investors await policy moves