Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

MEXICO'S PEMEX SAYS IT HAS REESTABLISHED 421,000 BARRELS PER DAY PRODUCTION AT ITS E-KU-A2 PLATFORM

08/30/2021 | 01:35pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MEXICO'S PEMEX SAYS IT HAS REESTABLISHED 421,000 BARRELS PER DAY PRODUCTION AT ITS E-KU-A2 PLATFORM


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:51pWelsh Carson-backed Clearwater Analytics files for U.S. IPO
RE
01:37pPemex restores oil output suspended due to platform fire
RE
01:37pMexico's pemex says 125 wells have also restarted production after being shut off due to offshore accident on august 22
RE
01:35pMexico's pemex says it has reestablished 421,000 barrels per day production at its e-ku-a2 platform
RE
01:31pBrazil's government posts $3.8 billion deficit in July
RE
01:30pU.S. trade chief Tai says transparency will boost U.S.-Ukraine commerce
RE
01:18pPayPal exploring stock-trading platform for U.S. users - CNBC
RE
01:16pSEC charges broker-dealers, investment advisors over cybersecurity failures
RE
01:09pCanada pushes to build 2 new carbon capture hubs - gov't document
RE
01:05pWTO to examine U.S.-China dispute on grain import quotas
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1PAXMAN AB (PUBL) : PAXMAN : publishes newsletter on strong international order and installation activity durin..
2MODERNA, INC. : MODERNA : What you need to know about the coronavirus right now
3Global equities hit record highs; oil edges up in choppy trade
4TAKEDA PHARMACEUTICAL COMPANY LIMITE : Japan's Moderna vaccine contamination woes widen as 1 mln more shots su..
5Singapore's Shopee changes the game in Brazil's e-commerce sector

HOT NEWS