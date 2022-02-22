Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
English (USA)
English (UK)
English (Canada)
Deutsch (Deutschland)
Deutsch (Schweiz)
Español
Français (France)
Français (Suisse)
Italiano
Nederlands (Nederland)
Nederlands (België)
Markets
Equities
North America
Europe
Asia
Oceania
Middle East
»
More Equities
Indexes
S&P 500
DOW JONES
NASDAQ 100
EURO STOXX 50
NIKKEI 225
»
More Indexes
Currency / Forex
USD / EUR
USD / CAD
USD / MXN
USD / BRL
USD / INR
»
More Currencies
Commodities
GOLD
Crude Oil (WTI)
Crude Oil (BRENT)
SILVER
PLATINUM
»
More Commodities
Trackers & ETF
Rankings and News
Advanced Search
Cryptocurrencies
BITCOIN
ETHEREUM
News
Latest News
Companies
Markets
Economy
Currency / Forex
Commodities
Interest Rates
Business Leaders
Cryptocurrencies
Cybersecurity
Economic calendar
Listed companies
Analyst reco.
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions
Financial calendar
Sector News
Energy
Basic Materials
Industrials
Consumer Cyclical
Consumer Non-Cyclical
Financials
Healthcare
Technology
Telecommunications Services
Utilities
Analysis
All Analysis
Must Read
Daily briefing
Weekly market update
Stock Trading Strategies
Stock Picks
All stock picks
Subscribe
Portfolios
My Portfolio
Virtual portfolios
MarketScreener Portfolios
USA Portfolio
European Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Watchlists
My Watchlists
Watchlists
My previous session
My most visited
Most popular
Investment style
trend-following stocks
Undervalued stocks
Growth stocks
Quality stocks
ESG Stocks
Yield stocks
Investment themes
Boats
Millennials
The SPAC
Smart City
Pets
US Basketball
Top / Flop
Top News
Most Read News
Hot News
Top Fundamentals
Top Capitalization
Top Yield
Top PER
Top Consensus
Top Fundamentals
Top ranking ESG
Top Technicals
Top RSI
Unusual volumes
Top Gaps
Top STIM
Breakouts
Trends
Top Movers
Top USA
Top Canada
Top U.K.
Top Germany
Top Europe
Top Asia
Screeners
Investment selections
Boats
Millennials
The SPAC
Smart City
Pets
US Basketball
Technical Rankings
Oversold stocks
Overbought stocks
Close to resistance
Close to support
Accumulation Phases
Most volatile stocks
Fundamental Rankings
Top Investor Rating
Top Trading Rating
Top Consensus
Growth stocks
Yield stocks
Low valuations
Stock Screener Home
My Screeners
All my stocks
Watchlists
Virtual Portfolios
Tools
MarketScreener tools
Stock Screener
iPhone App
Expert tools
Stock Screener PRO
Portfolio Creator
Event Screener
Dynamic chart
Financial calendar
Economic calendar
Sector research
Currency converter
ProRealTime Trading
Our Services
MarketScreener Portfolios
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Our Stock Picks
Thematic Investment Lists
Stock Screener
Homepage
News
Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest News
Companies
Markets
Economy & Forex
Commodities
Interest Rates
Business Leaders
Finance Pro.
Calendar
Sectors
All News
Economy
Currencies & Forex
Economic Events
Cryptocurrencies
Cybersecurity
Press Releases
MEXICOS TELCEL SPENDING $1.8 BILLION THIS YEAR AS PART OF 5G L…
02/22/2022 | 01:03pm EST
Send by mail :
Name :
First name :
From
*
:
To
*
:
(You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas)
Message :
*
Required fields
MEXICO’S TELCEL SPENDING $1.8 BILLION THIS YEAR AS PART OF 5G LAUNCH- CEO
© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:53a
Spain's Church seeks to add credence to enquiry of alleged child abuse
RE
09:52a
Britain warns of cyberattacks as Russia-Ukraine crisis escalates
RE
09:51a
U.S. business activity accelerates in February - IHS Markit survey
RE
09:50a
Danish pension scheme halts Russian investments
RE
09:46a
Dakota Access pipeline suffers U.S. Supreme Court setback
RE
09:45a
Explainer-How Western sanctions might target Russia
RE
09:41a
Iran appears ready to swap prisoners with U.S. as talks approach 'finish line'
RE
09:39a
JPMorgan cuts Russian equities to 'neutral' as Ukraine crisis worsens
RE
09:38a
India's K.N. Group to scale up ethanol output to meet rising demand
RE
09:37a
Trump-linked SPAC's shares surge as Truth Social app tops Apple downloads
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
MOST READ NEWS
1
Russia, Ukraine war fears send oil soaring, shake stocks
2
Allianz fires two managers in wake of investment fund collapse
3
Putin orders Russian troops to Ukraine after recognising breakaway regi..
4
Volkswagen and top investor steer towards Porsche IPO
5
Exclusive-HSBC targets 34% oil and gas emissions cut by 2030
More news
HOT NEWS
THE HOME DEPOT, INC.
-9.18%
Home Depot Down Nearly 6%, On Track for Largest Percent Decrease Since June 2020 -- Data Talk
HOUGHTON MIFFLIN HAR.
+15.04%
Veritas Capital to buy Houghton Mifflin for $2.8 bln
HOMOLOGY MEDICINES, .
-29.92%
Homology Medicines Shares Dive 30% to 52-Week Low After Trial Hold, Analysts Cuts
KEYERA CORP.
-4.60%
KEYERA CORP. : Ex-dividend day for
MANULIFE FINANCIAL C.
-2.23%
MANULIFE FINANCIAL CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for
CANADIAN PACIFIC RAI.
-1.55%
Canadian Pacific Railway Limited(TSX:CP) dropped from S&P/TSX 60 Shariah Index
More news
CATEGORIES
Indexes
Equities
Currencies
Commodities
Trackers / ETF
News
Analysis
FREE SERVICES
Watchlists
Virtual Portfolios
Newsletters and notifications
New member
SOLUTIONS
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Stock Screener
Stock Picks
Investment themes
Investment style
Subscribe as customer
STOCK EXCHANGE EDITIONS
English (USA)
English (UK)
English (Canada)
Deutsch (Deutschland)
Deutsch (Schweiz)
Español
Français (France)
Français (Suisse)
Italiano
Nederlands (Nederland)
Nederlands (België)
ABOUT
Surperformance SAS
Contact
Legal information
Copyright © 2022 Surperformance. All rights reserved.
Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ
Slave