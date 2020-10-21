MFG Chemical : Appoints Dr. George Graham, VP Operations

MFG Chemical, a global leader in specialty contract chemical manufacturing, is announcing that Dr. George Graham has been hired into the key position of VP Operations, responsible for MFG’s three plants in the Dalton, GA area and the 27 acre plant in Pasadena, TX.

George Graham joins MFG Chemical after a distinguished 25 year career, having most recently served as Director of Operations at Wacker Polysilicon, with increasingly responsible engineering, workforce training and business development roles earlier on.

Dr. Graham holds a PhD in Mechanical Engineering from the Georgia Institute of Technology (GIT). He also earned an MS and BS in Mechanical Engineering from GIT and Tennessee Technology University, respectively

Paul Turgeon, President & CEO of MFG Chemical, commented, “MFG Chemical is fortunate to have such a highly credentialed engineering professional and experienced operations and business leader as George Graham. George will build on the great work of his new team, to ensure that plant safety, product quality, customer confidentiality and sustainability remain the hallmarks of MFG Chemical as we move into our next phase of growth.”

On joining MFG Chemical, Dr. Graham stated, “I very happy and proud to join this great MFG Chemical team. My predecessor has left things in great shape, having achieved a perfect safety record, achieving ISO 9001: 2015 Certifications on all four MFG plants, earning numerous SOCMA Plant Safety and Plant Improvement Awards, completing the recent upgrade of the Pasadena, TX plant and having taken us well into the upgrading of our three Dalton, GA plants under Project Odyssey. My challenge will be to maintain that great record of plant safety and quality, while meeting our customers’ increasing needs and the new demands presented by future growth.”

About MFG Chemical

MFG Chemical, LLC is a leading specialty and custom chemical manufacturer for a variety of global markets, including agriculture, asphalt, graphic arts, lubricants, mining, oilfield, paints & coatings, personal care, pulp & paper and water treatment. The company is headquartered in Chattanooga,TN and operates four manufacturing facilities with world-class product development capabilities in Northwest Georgia and Pasadena, Texas.

Key chemistries include Amides, Dioctyl Sodium Sulfosuccinates (DOSS), Esters, Imidazolines, Rheology Modifiers Surfactants, Specialty Anhydrides and Water Soluble Polymers In addition, the company recently received two SOCMA Awards for plant safety and process efficiency and has achieved ISO 9001: 2015 Certification. For more information, visit www.mfgchemical.com.

