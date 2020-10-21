Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

MFG Chemical : Appoints Dr. George Graham, VP Operations

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/21/2020 | 04:37pm EDT

MFG Chemical, a global leader in specialty contract chemical manufacturing, is announcing that Dr. George Graham has been hired into the key position of VP Operations, responsible for MFG’s three plants in the Dalton, GA area and the 27 acre plant in Pasadena, TX.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201021006008/en/

MFG Chemical, a leading specialty and contract chemical manufacturing company with headquarters in Chattanooga, TN, has named Dr. George Graham to the senior level position of VP Operations. Dr. Graham will be responsible for operations in all four of MFG Chemical's plants, three of which are located in Dalton, GA, with the forth in Pasadena, TX. (Photo: Business Wire)

MFG Chemical, a leading specialty and contract chemical manufacturing company with headquarters in Chattanooga, TN, has named Dr. George Graham to the senior level position of VP Operations. Dr. Graham will be responsible for operations in all four of MFG Chemical's plants, three of which are located in Dalton, GA, with the forth in Pasadena, TX. (Photo: Business Wire)

George Graham joins MFG Chemical after a distinguished 25 year career, having most recently served as Director of Operations at Wacker Polysilicon, with increasingly responsible engineering, workforce training and business development roles earlier on.

Dr. Graham holds a PhD in Mechanical Engineering from the Georgia Institute of Technology (GIT). He also earned an MS and BS in Mechanical Engineering from GIT and Tennessee Technology University, respectively

Paul Turgeon, President & CEO of MFG Chemical, commented, “MFG Chemical is fortunate to have such a highly credentialed engineering professional and experienced operations and business leader as George Graham. George will build on the great work of his new team, to ensure that plant safety, product quality, customer confidentiality and sustainability remain the hallmarks of MFG Chemical as we move into our next phase of growth.”

On joining MFG Chemical, Dr. Graham stated, “I very happy and proud to join this great MFG Chemical team. My predecessor has left things in great shape, having achieved a perfect safety record, achieving ISO 9001: 2015 Certifications on all four MFG plants, earning numerous SOCMA Plant Safety and Plant Improvement Awards, completing the recent upgrade of the Pasadena, TX plant and having taken us well into the upgrading of our three Dalton, GA plants under Project Odyssey. My challenge will be to maintain that great record of plant safety and quality, while meeting our customers’ increasing needs and the new demands presented by future growth.”

About MFG Chemical

MFG Chemical, LLC is a leading specialty and custom chemical manufacturer for a variety of global markets, including agriculture, asphalt, graphic arts, lubricants, mining, oilfield, paints & coatings, personal care, pulp & paper and water treatment. The company is headquartered in Chattanooga,TN and operates four manufacturing facilities with world-class product development capabilities in Northwest Georgia and Pasadena, Texas.

Key chemistries include Amides, Dioctyl Sodium Sulfosuccinates (DOSS), Esters, Imidazolines, Rheology Modifiers Surfactants, Specialty Anhydrides and Water Soluble Polymers In addition, the company recently received two SOCMA Awards for plant safety and process efficiency and has achieved ISO 9001: 2015 Certification. For more information, visit www.mfgchemical.com.

© Business Wire 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
04:52pBBX CAPITAL, INC. : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
04:52pGLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP : a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation of Evolus, Inc. (EOLS) on Behalf of Investors
BU
04:51pTESLA : 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04:51pARMOUR RESIDENTIAL REIT, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:50pAXALTA COATING : Q3 2020 Results Presentation
PU
04:50pAXALTA COATING : Q3 2020 Results Supplement
PU
04:50pLIVE OAK BANCSHARES : Q3 2020 CFO Highlights
PU
04:50pPsyched Wellness Ltd. to Commence Trading on the CSE on October 22, 2020
NE
04:50pThink Tank Q3 2020 Product Announcement
BU
04:50pTesla Extended Profit Streak With Record Quarterly Sales
DJ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1PAYPAL HOLDINGS, INC. : PAYPAL : to open up network to cryptocurrencies
2U.S. coronavirus aid talks imperiled amid Republican opposition
3APPLE INC. : U.S. says Google breakup may be needed to end violations of antitrust law
4GOLD : Gold hits one-week peak as U.S. stimulus hopes dent dollar
5ANALYSIS: Google antitrust case to turn on how search engine grew dominant - experts

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group