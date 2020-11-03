MFG Chemical :-sponsored Golf Team Wins, Helping To Raise $3.5 Million for National Kidney Foundation

Winning team qualifies for Pebble Beach

A team sponsored by MFG Chemical has won the NKF Konica Minolta Golf Classic held October 6, 2020 at the ACE Club in Lafayette Hill, PA .

Winning MFG Chemical-sponsored team (L-R) Brad Eshoo, Midwest Graphic Sales; Keith Arnold, MFG Chemical; Cameron Whaley, SCT; Scott Gustafson, Shrieve Chemical Products. (Photo: Business Wire)

Competing with 108 golfers, the winning team consisted of Keith Arnold from MFG Chemical (Chattanooga, TN), Brad Eshoo from Midwest Graphic Sales (Chicago, IL), Cameron Whaley from SCT (Dalton, GA), and Scott Gustafson from Shrieve Chemical Products (Houston, TX).

Each year, thousands of golfers from across the country participate in nearly 30 local events playing for a chance to compete in the National Finals held at Pebble Beach. Participating golfers raise $3.5 million dollars annually to benefit National Kidney Foundation.

According to National Kidney Foundation Development Manager Jamie Cohen, “NKF congratulates the MFG Chemical-sponsored team and is excited for them to compete at the fabled fairways and signature holes at Pebble Beach.”

Upon winning the tournament, Keith Arnold, former CEO of MFG Chemical and current Board Director, said, “It’s good to join with so many caring people who want to help such a worthy cause as the National Kidney Foundation. 30 million adults are estimated to have chronic kidney disease. The NKF is helping to save lives through its great work.”

About MFG Chemical

MFG Chemical is a leading specialty and custom chemical manufacturer for a variety of global markets. The company operates four manufacturing facilities with world-class product development capabilities in Northwest Georgia and Pasadena, Texas. Key markets served include personal care, agriculture, asphalt, graphic arts, lubricants, mining, oilfield, paints & coatings, pulp & paper and water treatment. Major chemistries manufactured include amides, esters, imidazolines, polymers and surfactants.

MFG has achieved the “Excellence Tier”, recently won two plant safety awards from Society of Chemical Manufacturers & Affiliates (SOCMA), and was awarded the Georgia Department of Labor Safety Award earlier this year.

For more information, visit www.mfgchemical.com.

About the National Kidney Foundation

The National Kidney Foundation (NFK) is the largest, most comprehensive and longstanding organization dedicated to the awareness, prevention and treatment of kidney disease. For more information about NKF visit www.kidney.org.

