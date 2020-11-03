Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

MFG Chemical :-sponsored Golf Team Wins, Helping To Raise $3.5 Million for National Kidney Foundation

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
11/03/2020 | 01:33pm EST

Winning team qualifies for Pebble Beach

A team sponsored by MFG Chemical has won the NKF Konica Minolta Golf Classic held October 6, 2020 at the ACE Club in Lafayette Hill, PA .

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201103005664/en/

Winning MFG Chemical-sponsored team (L-R) Brad Eshoo, Midwest Graphic Sales; Keith Arnold, MFG Chemical; Cameron Whaley, SCT; Scott Gustafson, Shrieve Chemical Products. (Photo: Business Wire)

Winning MFG Chemical-sponsored team (L-R) Brad Eshoo, Midwest Graphic Sales; Keith Arnold, MFG Chemical; Cameron Whaley, SCT; Scott Gustafson, Shrieve Chemical Products. (Photo: Business Wire)

Competing with 108 golfers, the winning team consisted of Keith Arnold from MFG Chemical (Chattanooga, TN), Brad Eshoo from Midwest Graphic Sales (Chicago, IL), Cameron Whaley from SCT (Dalton, GA), and Scott Gustafson from Shrieve Chemical Products (Houston, TX).

Each year, thousands of golfers from across the country participate in nearly 30 local events playing for a chance to compete in the National Finals held at Pebble Beach. Participating golfers raise $3.5 million dollars annually to benefit National Kidney Foundation.

According to National Kidney Foundation Development Manager Jamie Cohen, “NKF congratulates the MFG Chemical-sponsored team and is excited for them to compete at the fabled fairways and signature holes at Pebble Beach.”

Upon winning the tournament, Keith Arnold, former CEO of MFG Chemical and current Board Director, said, “It’s good to join with so many caring people who want to help such a worthy cause as the National Kidney Foundation. 30 million adults are estimated to have chronic kidney disease. The NKF is helping to save lives through its great work.”

About MFG Chemical

MFG Chemical is a leading specialty and custom chemical manufacturer for a variety of global markets. The company operates four manufacturing facilities with world-class product development capabilities in Northwest Georgia and Pasadena, Texas. Key markets served include personal care, agriculture, asphalt, graphic arts, lubricants, mining, oilfield, paints & coatings, pulp & paper and water treatment. Major chemistries manufactured include amides, esters, imidazolines, polymers and surfactants.

MFG has achieved the “Excellence Tier”, recently won two plant safety awards from Society of Chemical Manufacturers & Affiliates (SOCMA), and was awarded the Georgia Department of Labor Safety Award earlier this year.

For more information, visit www.mfgchemical.com.

About the National Kidney Foundation

The National Kidney Foundation (NFK) is the largest, most comprehensive and longstanding organization dedicated to the awareness, prevention and treatment of kidney disease. For more information about NKF visit www.kidney.org.

© Business Wire 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
01:50pOPEC and Russia study deeper oil cuts - two sources
RE
01:50pVELOCITY FINANCIAL, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K)
AQ
01:50pINDRA SISTEMAS S A : Liquidity Program Contract Regular Information August-October (03/11/2020)
PU
01:50pKAHOOT : PBS NewsHour EXTRA launches 4 educational kahoots for Election 2020
PU
01:50pNEWS : Morningstar Awards 2020 Interview with Jerome Clark
PU
01:50pKAHOOT : Zapp is a featured Zoom app expected to launch this year
PU
01:50pdynaCERT Inc., Carbon Emission Reduction Technology, CEO Clip Video
NE
01:50pSTRÖER SE & CO. KGAA : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
01:49pPREMIER PRODUCTS : PRODUCT GROUP, INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations. (form 10-Q)
AQ
01:49pMINTEGRAL : Passes kidSAFE+ COPPA Seal Annual Audit
PR
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1MARKETS UNDER TRUMP: Build the Wall (Street)!... and China
2EXCLUSIVE: Tired of Trump, Deutsche Bank games ways to sever ties with the president - sources
3BAYER AG : Bayer takes $10 billion writedown, flags higher Roundup settlement bill
4CHINA INTERNATIONAL CAPITAL CORPORAT : CHINA INTERNATIONAL CAPITAL : slams the brakes on Ant Group's $37 billi..
5HANG SENG : China's Ant expected to double on debut amid pent-up retail demand - fund managers

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group