MFG Partners : Completes Acquisition of Mellott Company

New York-based private equity firm MFG Partners (“MFG”), an investor in founder and family-owned industrial businesses, announced today that it has completed the acquisition of Mellott Company (“Mellott” or the “Company”). The transaction was completed in partnership with Company management and PNC Mezzanine Capital. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Founded in 1920 and headquartered in Warfordsburg, Pennsylvania, Mellott provides a full spectrum of integrated aggregates processing services and equipment, including equipment and parts distribution, service and repair, engineering and fabrication, as well as contract crushing. Mellott partners with a diverse range of top-tier customers and has become the trusted, go-to supplier of processing needs for the industry’s largest aggregates producers. The Company’s former owners, the H.B. Mellott family, currently led by Paul C. Mellott Jr., have successfully operated the business for more than 100 years and decided to partner with MFG to position the Company for further growth.

Jeff Mizrahi, Partner at MFG, said, “We are extremely excited about our partnership with Mellott. Mellott represents a compelling opportunity to acquire the leading aggregates services and equipment provider with a premier reputation built over 100 years of industry service and four generations of Mellott family ownership.” Jonathan Schilowitz, Partner, added, “MFG’s investment in Mellott reflects our philosophy of acquiring founder and family-owned businesses to support their growth over the long-term. The former owners of Mellott and its senior leadership team have built an incredibly strong foundation and we look forward to supporting the Company’s continued expansion.”

Rich Blake, CEO and President of Mellott, said, “Over the last 100 years, Mellott has become the leading provider of aggregates services and solutions. By partnering with MFG, we begin an exciting new chapter of growth for the Company.” Paul Mellott added, “We have achieved more than 100 years of operations as a family company and look forward to the partnership with MFG to continue our legacy of safety, integrity, commitment, respect, and excellence to all of our stakeholders.”

ABOUT MFG PARTNERS

MFG Partners is a private equity firm that makes control investments in North American-based manufacturing, distribution, and business-to-business services companies. The firm was founded in 2016 by Jeff Mizrahi and Jonathan Schilowitz and is headquartered in New York. Mellott is MFG’s sixth platform investment.

