Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

MFG Partners : Completes Sale of LCR Contractors to TopBuild

01/28/2021 | 05:01am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MFG Partners (“MFG”), a private equity firm specializing in investments in family and founder-owned businesses, announced that it has completed the sale of LCR Contractors, a large fireproofing and spray foam insulation company serving high-growth markets in Texas and Tennessee, to TopBuild Corp (NYSE: BLD). Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

“Our partnership with Clay and Buddy Spicer, LCR’s owners, has been an exciting and rewarding opportunity for MFG. LCR’s growth highlights MFG’s strengths in building industry-leading companies and generating operational efficiencies,” said Jeff Mizrahi, Partner at MFG.

“Together with our partners, ORIX Corporation USA’s Private Equity Solutions Group, we congratulate the team at LCR,” added Jonathan Schilowitz, Partner at MFG. “Clay and Buddy’s depth and knowledge of the fireproofing and foam insulation industries will be enormous assets for the TopBuild team.”

Evercore served as financial advisor to LCR on the sale.

ABOUT MFG PARTNERS

MFG Partners is a private equity firm that makes control investments in North American-based industrial, manufacturing, distribution, and business-to-business services companies. The firm was founded in 2016 by Jeff Mizrahi and Jonathan Schilowitz and is headquartered in New York.


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
10:14aKEMIRA OYJ : increases prices of inorganic coagulants in EMEA as of February 1 2021
PU
10:14aBRENNTAG : 01/28/2021 Brenntag to expand food and nutrition business in China with acquisition of specialty ingredients distributor Zhongbai Xingye
PU
10:14aENEL S P A : Green Power awarded 62.6 MW in Italy in fourth GSE auction, including new renewable capacity and repowering
PU
10:14aENEL S P A : confirmed for the second consecutive year in the Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index
PU
10:13aBoosted by tech stocks, Norway wealth fund earns $123 billion in 2020
RE
10:12aEASTERN PLATINUM : Update Regarding The Good Faith And Best Interests Requirements Of The Test For Leave To Commence Derivative Actions
AQ
10:12aTELEFONICA S A : Are You Taking Advantage Of Part 36?
AQ
10:12aOUTOKUMPU OYJ : Ninth Circuit Distinguishes Non-Signatory Question From US Supreme Court's Outokumpu Decision
AQ
10:12aFTI CONSULTING : A Hands-On Approach To Community Development
AQ
10:12aBANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA S A : Customer satisfaction grows for eighth year in a row for BBVA USA's Global Wealth team
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1GameStop, other retail darlings dented after Reddit group briefly shuts doors
2VOLKSWAGEN AG : Toyota beats Volkswagen to become World's No.1 car seller in 2020
3TESLA, INC. : Tesla underwhelms Wall St with hazy 2021 delivery outlook, profit miss
4STMICROELECTRONICS N.V. : STMICROELECTRONICS N : 4Q Net Profit Beat Estimates; Issues 1Q Outlook
5APPLE INC. : Apple sees revenue growth accelerating after setting record for iPhone sales, China strength

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ