MFG Partners : Completes Sale of LCR Contractors to TopBuild

MFG Partners (“MFG”), a private equity firm specializing in investments in family and founder-owned businesses, announced that it has completed the sale of LCR Contractors, a large fireproofing and spray foam insulation company serving high-growth markets in Texas and Tennessee, to TopBuild Corp (NYSE: BLD). Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

“Our partnership with Clay and Buddy Spicer, LCR’s owners, has been an exciting and rewarding opportunity for MFG. LCR’s growth highlights MFG’s strengths in building industry-leading companies and generating operational efficiencies,” said Jeff Mizrahi, Partner at MFG.

“Together with our partners, ORIX Corporation USA’s Private Equity Solutions Group, we congratulate the team at LCR,” added Jonathan Schilowitz, Partner at MFG. “Clay and Buddy’s depth and knowledge of the fireproofing and foam insulation industries will be enormous assets for the TopBuild team.”

Evercore served as financial advisor to LCR on the sale.

ABOUT MFG PARTNERS

MFG Partners is a private equity firm that makes control investments in North American-based industrial, manufacturing, distribution, and business-to-business services companies. The firm was founded in 2016 by Jeff Mizrahi and Jonathan Schilowitz and is headquartered in New York.

