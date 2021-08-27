MFO market trends: Q2 results

Consumer microloans are largely expanding on the back of the digitalisation of issuance procedures and the activity of major online companies. 28% of all loans in the MFO portfolio were issued remotely. The total number of companies offering online lending channels went up 40% over the year.
Also, borrowings remain in demand with SMEs: the segment grew 4% in Q2. Despite higher growth rates of the consumer sector, the share of borrowings of small and medium-sized businesses in the market portfolio is above 20%.
