MFO market trends: Q2 results

08/27/2021 | 06:22am EDT
Consumer microloans are largely expanding on the back of the digitalisation of issuance procedures and the activity of major online companies. 28% of all loans in the MFO portfolio were issued remotely. The total number of companies offering online lending channels went up 40% over the year.

Also, borrowings remain in demand with SMEs: the segment grew 4% in Q2. Despite higher growth rates of the consumer sector, the share of borrowings of small and medium-sized businesses in the market portfolio is above 20%.

Preview photo: Skomskiy / Shutterstock / Fotodom

Disclaimer

Central Bank of the Russian Federation published this content on 26 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 August 2021 10:21:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
