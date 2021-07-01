Log in
MGEX Reports June as the Second-Best Month in History

07/01/2021 | 12:16pm EDT
NEWS RELEASE

Phone: 800.827.4746

Fax: 612.339.1155

Email: marketing@mgex.com

July 1, 2021

Contact: Jesse Marie Green (612) 321-7122

MGEX Reports June as the Second-Best Month in History

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - MGEX, a Designated Contract Market (DCM) and Derivatives Clearing Organization (DCO), reports that this past month was the 2nd best month in the history of the Exchange with a grand total of 412,672 contracts traded. This is the first time MGEX has reached over 400,000 contracts since June 2017. Compared to May, June saw a 58% increase in total volume.

Electronically, 380,484 contracts were traded this past month, making June 2021 the 2nd best electronic month in MGEX history. Options volume had a total of 19,186 contracts, which is the highest it's been since 2017, and 432% higher than June 2020. Additionally, three days in June entered the top-25 total daily volume or total daily electronic volume record books. At the close of market on Wednesday, open interest was recorded at 90,310 contracts.

At the halfway point in the calendar year, MGEX reports a total volume 1,784,119 contracts, which is 28% higher compared to 2020.

To view more information on MGEX volume records, please visit our website at www.mgex.com.

About MGEX

MGEX, a Designated Contract Market (DCM) and Derivatives Clearing Organization (DCO), was established in 1881 and is the only market for Hard Red Spring Wheat (HRSW), SPIKES Futures, National Corn Index (NCI), National Soybean Index (NSI), Hard Red Winter Wheat Index (HRWI), Hard Red Spring Wheat Index (HRSI), and Soft Red Winter Wheat Index (SRWI) futures and options, as well as for HRSW calendar spread options (CSOs). In addition, MGEX provides DCM, DCO and cash market services to business partners in an array of asset classes. MGEX is also a Notice Registered Securities Future Product Exchange with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). To learn more about MGEX visit www.mgex.com.

130 Grain Exchange Building 400 South 4th Street Minneapolis, MN 55415-1413

mgex@mgex.com800.827.4746 612.321.7101 Fax: 612.339.1155 equal opportunity employer

Disclaimer

MGEX - The Minneapolis Grain Exchange Inc. published this content on 01 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 July 2021 16:15:44 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
HOT NEWS