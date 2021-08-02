Log in
MGEX Reports a Top-10 Month

08/02/2021 | 03:12pm EDT
NEWS RELEASE

Phone: 800.827.4746

Fax: 612.339.1155

Email: marketing@mgex.com

August 2, 2021

Contact: Jesse Marie Green (612) 321-7122

MGEX Reports a Top-10 Month

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - MGEX, a Designated Contract Market (DCM) and Derivatives Clearing Organization (DCO), welcomes July 2021 as the 7th best overall month for MGEX with a total exchange volume of 297,235 contracts. This past month was also the 2nd best July in the record book.

Electronically, 275,830 contracts were traded in July, making it the 5th best overall month. Options volume was recorded at 15,445 contracts. For the first time since the summer of 2017, this is the second consecutive month total options volume broke 15,000 contracts. At the close of market, open interested was recorded at 99,968 contracts, which is 30% higher than this time last year.

To view more information on MGEX volume records, please visit our website at www.mgex.com.

About MGEX

MGEX, a Designated Contract Market (DCM) and Derivatives Clearing Organization (DCO), was established in 1881 and is the only market for Hard Red Spring Wheat (HRSW), SPIKES Futures, National Corn Index (NCI), National Soybean Index (NSI), Hard Red Winter Wheat Index (HRWI), Hard Red Spring Wheat Index (HRSI), and Soft Red Winter Wheat Index (SRWI) futures and options, as well as for HRSW calendar spread options (CSOs). In addition, MGEX provides DCM, DCO and cash market services to business partners in an array of asset classes. MGEX is also a Notice Registered Securities Future Product Exchange with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). To learn more about MGEX visit www.mgex.com.

130 Grain Exchange Building 400 South 4th Street Minneapolis, MN 55415-1413

mgex@mgex.com800.827.4746 612.321.7101 Fax: 612.339.1155 equal opportunity employer

Disclaimer

MGEX - The Minneapolis Grain Exchange Inc. published this content on 02 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 August 2021 19:11:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
