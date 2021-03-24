Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

MGI DEADLINE: Zhang Investor Law Alerts Investors of Deadline in Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against MoneyGram International, Inc. – MGI

03/24/2021 | 12:21pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW YORK, March 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zhang Investor Law announces a class action lawsuit on behalf of shareholders who bought shares of MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGI) between June 17, 2019 and February 22, 2021, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

To join the class action, go to http://zhanginvestorlaw.com/join-action-form/?slug=moneygram-international-inc&id=2637 or call Sophie Zhang, Esq. toll-free at 800-991-3756 or email info@zhanginvestorlaw.com for information on the class action.

如果您想加入这个集体诉讼案，请在这里提交您的信息。http://zhanginvestorlaw.com/join-action-form/?slug=moneygram-international-inc&id=2637

If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court before the April 30, 2021 DEADLINE.   A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. 

According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that- XRP, the cryptocurrency that MoneyGram was utilizing as part of its Ripple partnership, was viewed as an unregistered and therefore unlawful security by the SEC; in the event that the SEC decided to enforce the securities laws against Ripple, MoneyGram would be likely to lose the lucrative stream of market development fees that was critical to its financial results throughout the Class Period; and as a result, defendants’ public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

Lead plaintiff status is not required to seek compensation.  You may retain counsel of your choice.  You may remain an absent class member and take no action at this time.

Zhang Investor Law represents investors worldwide. Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Zhang Investor Law P.C.
99 Wall Street, Suite 232
New York, New York 10005
info@zhanginvestorlaw.com
tel: (800) 991-3756


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
12:38pGRAND HARBOUR MARINA P L C  : Announces the date of a board meeting to consider the annual financial statements
PU
12:38pCHUGAI : Polivy approved for treatment of relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma in Japan
PU
12:38pFIDELITY INVESTMENT TRUST FIDELITY SPECIAL VALUES  : Special Values Plc - Issue of Equity
PR
12:38pHomebuyer Education Course Prepares First-Time, Prospective Buyers for Making the Move to Homeownership
BU
12:37pBRUCE LINTON : Bruce Linton-led Gage Cannabis files for Canadian IPO - sources
RE
12:37pGENERAL MILLS  : Transcript – Prepared Remarks
PU
12:37pASTRAZENECA  : EU moves toward stricter export controls for COVID-19 shots
AQ
12:37pINTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS  : New Milwaukee area property marks 30th avid™ hotel open in North America
PU
12:37pMASTERCARD  : Links Executive Pay to ESG Goals
DJ
12:35pDOCUSIGN  : bolsters Agreement Cloud with new Remote Online Notarization solution
PR
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Yellen open to U.S. banks paying dividends, repurchasing stock
2EXCLUSIVE: Tencent boss meets China antitrust officials as scrutiny widens - sources
3GameStop tumbles as Reddit darling mulls share sale
4LEONARDO S.P.A. : LEONARDO S P A : postpones DRS IPO, shares fall
5TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : Tencent's quarterly revenue jumps as online gaming surges

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ