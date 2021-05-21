MHC Murphy Hoffman : Werner Enterprises Takes Delivery of First Production Kenworth T680 Next Generation

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio, May 21, 2021 - Werner Enterprises received the first Kenworth T680 Next Generation production truck yesterday during a special ceremony at the Kenworth manufacturing plant in Chillicothe, Ohio.

- expanding on the success of the classic T680 model raising the bar for superior fuel efficiency, class-leading performance and bold aerodynamic stylingby establishes a new industry standard Kenworth's T680 Next Gen on-highway flagship

Kevin Baney, Kenworth general manager and PACCAR vice president, presented the keys - and a plaque signifying the delivery of the first production T680 Next Gen - to Werner Enterprises executives Scott Reed, senior vice president of equipment purchasing and maintenance; and Tony Wahl, director of equipment purchasing.

Other participants included Laura Bloch, Kenworth assistant general manager for sales and marketing; Corey Murphy, vice president of MHC Kenworth Iowa/Nebraska/Illinois, representing selling dealer MHC Kenworth - Omaha; Chris Davis, Kenworth Chillicothe plant manager; and Kenworth's Kevin Tobin, general sales manager - East; Matt Stricker, senior national accounts manager; and John Long, national fleet service manager.

'We are a company built by a driver for drivers, and our drivers are passionate about the Kenworth T680s that have served as an integral part of our fleet for many years. The T680 Next Gen's excellent comfort, styling and performance is highly anticipated among our drivers and we are all eager to see the new model join our fleet,' said Reed.

The Kenworth T680 Next Gen provides drivers with the new customizable 15-inch Digital Display, next generation Kenworth SmartWheel®, additional advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), excellent forward lighting with signature LED headlamps, extremely comfortable cab and sleeper, and a sleek aerodynamic design.

'Kenworth and Werner Enterprises have shared a strong relationship over the years. It is very fitting for Kenworth to deliver the first T680 Next Gen production truck to such a great customer. On behalf of Kenworth and the Kenworth Chillicothe team building the World's Best trucks, we thank you for your business. We look forward to delivering more T680 Next Gens in the days ahead,' said Baney.

'The T680 Next Generation is the latest reminder that Kenworth provides the World's Best trucks with the latest design and technology for drivers. We value the relationship we have with the team at Werner Enterprises, and look forward to supporting its drivers as they transition into the T680 Next Generation in 2021,' said Corey Murphy of MHC Kenworth.

The Kenworth T680 Next Generation is designed to optimize performance in line haul, pickup and delivery, and regional haul operations. Available in day cab, 40-inch, 52-inch and 76-inch-sleeper configurations, The T680 Next Gen is standard with the proprietary PACCAR Powertrain featuring the 2021 PACCAR MX-13 engine, PACCAR TX-12 automated transmission and PACCAR DX-40 drive axle.

'It's always gratifying for our dedicated Kenworth Chillicothe employees to launch a landmark first production truck. Our team worked diligently and enthusiastically to produce this milestone Kenworth T680 Next Gen equipped with a 76-inch sleeper for Werner Enterprises,' said Chris Davis, Kenworth Chillicothe plant manager.

Werner and Kenworth have also teamed up to support veterans. Military veterans and Werner drivers Ivan Hernandez (2020), Quinton Ward (2018) and Troy Davidson (2016) each were respectively awarded a Kenworth-donated T680 with a 76-inch sleeper as America's top rookie military driver under the annual 'Transition Trucking: Driving for Excellence' program. The program is a partnership of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation's Hiring Our Heroes Program, FASTPORT Trucking Track Mentoring Program and Kenworth.

Werner Enterprises offers numerous opportunities for professional drivers through its Operation Freedom program, which especially features its Elite Veteran Driver Program. This fleet, driven by military veteran employees, is comprised of military-themed trucks used to honor, recruit, and retain military community members.

Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ: WERN) delivers superior truckload transportation and logistics services to customers across the United States, Mexico and Canada. With 2020 revenues of $2.4 billion, an industry-leading modern truck and trailer fleet, nearly 13,000 talented associates and our innovative Werner Edge technology, we are an essential solutions provider for customers who value the integrity of their supply chain and require safe and exceptional on-time service. Werner provides Dedicated and One-Way Truckload services as well as Logistics services that include truckload brokerage, freight management, intermodal and final mile. As an industry leader, Werner is deeply committed to promoting sustainability and supporting diversity, equity and inclusion.

Kenworth is The Driver's Truck™. See what drivers are saying at www.kenworth.com/drivers [nam04.safelinks.protection.outlook.com].

Kenworth Truck Company is the manufacturer of The World's Best® heavy and medium duty trucks. Kenworth's Internet home page is at www.kenworth.com [nam04.safelinks.protection.outlook.com]. Kenworth is a PACCAR company.

