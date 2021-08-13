Log in
MIAT College of Technology :'s “Climb Above the Cubicle” Marketing Video Earns a 2021 Gold Telly Award with Creative Support from Mnemonic Agency, Proves Effective in Supporting Recruiting and Enrollment Goals

MIAT College of Technology and Mnemonic Agency recently received a Gold Telly 2021 Award in the Local TV General-Schools/Colleges/Universities category for their collaborative development of MIAT’s “Climb Above the Cubicle” marketing video. The video promoted MIAT’s Wind Power Technician Program.

MIAT operates campuses in Houston and in Canton, Mich. near Detroit. MIAT is using the video for marketing and public relations, recruiting, job fairs, and community relations purposes. A link to the video is available at https://vimeo.com/454412550.

Sehban Zaidi, creative director with Mnemonic Agency, worked closely with MIAT College of Technology Houston campus president John Willis, his faculty, staff, students, and alumni to produce the Climb Above the Cubicle video last year. Aaron Long, a senior marketing consultant and founder of the Longstation marketing and graphic design firm, managed the project from start to finish. Since summer 2020, the video has aired extensively via Comcast, AT&T U-verse and Direct TV on numerous television channels such as ESPN, ID, MTV, TBS, TNT, and many others. It also has been viewed and shared extensively via MIAT’s social media platforms, digital marketing campaigns, the MIAT.edu Web site, and MIAT YouTube Channel.

Willis credits “Climb Above the Cubicle” for enabling MIAT to effectively showcase both campuses, MIAT’s programs and positive outcomes for students, their family, employers, and the communities in which they live and work after graduating. The key message of this award-winning video is that students can count on MIAT as a proven provider of career education that will have a profound, positive impact for themselves and members of their family for many generations.

MIAT offers certificate and associate degree programs in wind technology as well as aviation maintenance, energy technology, HVACR (heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration), robotics, welding, and non-destructive testing.

“MIAT faculty and staff encourage our students to take their life and their future into their own hands by envisioning a career beyond cubicle walls,” Willis explained. “I am extremely thankful to Sehban and Aaron for working with me and other MIAT team members to produce this award-winning video. Our goal for this project was to create ‘something different’ that resonated with students and emphasized at its core the vision of our college.”

Zaidi shared this perspective about the project: “MIAT has been a pioneer in terms of embracing new creative horizons, and Mnemonic Agency is so proud to help bring the vision to life. The Climb Above the Cubicle campaign brought unchartered storytelling to the wind technician’s marketing space, and MIAT and Mnemonic partnered to craft effective creative that captured the imagination of the next generation of America’s workforce. Awards mean more when you win them for a project that serves the community and drives our industries forward. MIAT’s Wind Technician program is such a wonderful opportunity for the Houston workforce as well as a supporting pillar of the local economy. To craft award-winning creative that serves such a worthy initiative is truly moving.”

For more information about MIAT, please visit www.miat.edu.

For more information about mnemonic, visit www.mnemonicagency.com.


© Business Wire 2021
