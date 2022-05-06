Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

MIAX-parent Miami International Holdings confidentially files for U.S. IPO

05/06/2022 | 11:13am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Reuters) - Miami International Holdings Inc, which owns the options exchange Miami International Securities Exchange (MIAX), said on Friday it has confidentially submitted paperwork with regulators for a U.S. initial public offering.

The Princeton, New Jersey-based exchange operator did not share any other details related to the terms of the offering and chose to keep its finances hidden from competition by confidentially filing initial paperwork with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Miami International owns three options exchanges including the MIAX Pearl. It also runs the Bermuda Stock Exchange and the Minneapolis Grain Exchange, among others.

The company launched stock trading on the MIAX Pearl in September 2020, looking to grab market share from the likes of its listed peers such as Nasdaq Inc, Intercontinental Exchange Inc owned New York Stock Exchange, Cboe Global Markets and others.

Miami International launched options trading on the MIAX, its first exchange, in December 2012, using management expertise and relationships in the equity options space. It now lists and trades options on over 3,900 multi-listed classes, its website said.

(Reporting by Sohini Podder in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:45aMusk, Twitter are sued by shareholder over $44 billion takeover
RE
11:44aSwiss press freedom dealt blow in bid for overhaul of bank secrecy rules
RE
11:41aPoland not near end of rate hike cycle, says central bank head
RE
11:39aNO PLACE TO HIDE : Dollar's surge cuts across markets
RE
11:39aCanada gains 15,300 jobs in April, jobless rate edges down to 5.2%
RE
11:38aThird Ebola patient dies in northwest Democratic Republic of Congo
RE
11:37aCanadian dollar edges lower as jobs data misses estimates
RE
11:37aTaiwan jets scramble as China air force enters air defence zone
RE
11:34aMcColl's sinks into administration after Morrisons deal snubbed
RE
11:33aTaiwan adds Belarus to export control list due to Ukraine war
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Marketmind: Sell everything (except the dollar)!
2U.S. regulators are in China for audit deal talks -sources
3Analyst recommendations: AbbVie, Bohoo, eBay, Hiscox, Rathbones...
4Chief People Officer, Stephanie Werner-Dietz, to leave Nokia
5Banks face reversal of fortune from war and runaway inflation

HOT NEWS