Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

MID-CON ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Investigates Sale of MCEP and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/27/2020 | 01:19pm EDT

NEW YORK, Oct. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, has launched an investigation into whether the board members of Mid-Con Energy Partners, LP (NASDAQ: MCEP) breached their fiduciary duties or violated the federal securities laws in connection with the company’s merger with Contango Oil & Gas Company (NYSE: MCF).

Click here to learn more and participate in the action.

On October 26, 2020, Mid-Con announced that it had signed an agreement to be acquired by Contango in an all-stock transaction. Pursuant to the merger agreement, Mid-Con stockholders will receive 1.75 shares of Contango common stock for each share of Mid-Con common stock owned. The deal is expected to close in late 2020 or early 2021.

Bragar Eagel & Squire is concerned that Mid-Con’s board of directors oversaw an unfair process and ultimately agreed to an inadequate merger agreement. Accordingly, the firm is investigating all relevant aspects of the deal and is committed to securing the best result possible for Mid-Con’s stockholders.

If you own shares of Mid-Con and are concerned about the proposed merger, or you are interested in learning more about the investigation or your legal rights and remedies, please contact Melissa Fortunato or Alexandra Raymond by email at investigations@bespc.com or telephone at (646) 860-9157, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York and California. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in commercial, securities, derivative, and other complex litigation in state and federal courts across the country. For more information about the firm, please visit www.bespc.com. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contact Information:
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.
Melissa Fortunato, Esq.
Alexandra Raymond, Esq.
investigations@bespc.com
www.bespc.com

Primary Logo

© GlobeNewswire 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
01:55pUnique Logistics Holdings, Inc. and Innocap, Inc. Complete Reverse Merger and Financing
PR
01:55pEVOTEC SE : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQ
01:55pSTRÖER SE & CO. KGAA : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQ
01:55pINDEPENDENT BANK : Rockland Trust Provides $13.6 Million Loan for the Development of the Table Talk Pies New Headquarters
PU
01:55pLawmakers Want to Protect Local Newspapers From Google, Facebook -- Update
DJ
01:54pPIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES : Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. Announces Investigation of BioSpecifics Technologies Corp., Cleveland BioLabs, Inc., Concho Resources Inc., CONSOL Energy Inc., CONSOL Coal Resources LP, GCI Liberty, Inc., Liberty Broadband Corporation, Parsley Energy, Inc., Pioneer Natural Resources Company and PNM Resources, Inc.
PR
01:54pPOLARIS : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
01:54pEY Announces Bryan Perkins of Novaria Group as an Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2020 Southwest Award Winner
BU
01:53pSony seeing 'very considerable' PS5 demand ahead of launch
RE
01:52pTech chief executives to defend key law in front of U.S. Senate panel on Wednesday
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Investors line up for Ant Group's record $34.4 billion IPO
2APPLE INC. : Big Tech earnings approach under antitrust cloud
3'Time is very short' Britain says as EU's Barnier heads to London
4AMS AG : AMS : Says 3Q Revenue, Adjusted EBIT Margin Are at Top End of Guidance
53M profit beats on healthcare boost; says demand for N95 masks to continue

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group