By Ateeq Shariff July 21 (Reuters) - Major stock markets in the Gulf ended higher on Sunday, boosting investor morale as earnings season in the region heated up, although a decline in oil prices weighed on sentiment. Saudi Arabia's benchmark index edged 0.1% higher, with aluminium product manufacturer Al Taiseer Group rising 0.3% and Al Rajhi Bank closing 0.7% higher. Among other gainers, Saudi Arabian Amiantit advanced 5.2% after the pipe manufacturer swung to a quarterly profit of 5.1 million riyals ($1.36 million), from a loss of 10.1 million riyals a year earlier. Elsewhere, Saudi Tadawul Group - the owner of the Saudi Exchange - gained 1.8%, following a sharp rise in quarterly profit. On the other hand, Sahara International Petrochemical eased 0.7% after reporting a fall in quarterly net profit. In Qatar, the index added 0.3%, with petrochemical maker Industries Qatar putting on 1.1%. However, Qatar International Islamic Bank retreated 1.3%, ahead of its earnings release. Oil prices - a catalyst for the Gulf's financial markets - settled more than $2 per barrel lower on Friday at their lowest level since mid-June as investors eyed a possible ceasefire in Gaza, while a strengthened dollar drove values down further. Outside the Gulf, Egypt's blue-chip index finished 0.5% higher, with top lender Commercial International Bank Egypt rising 1%. Egypt will halt load-shedding power cuts during the summer as of Sunday, after some natural gas shipments arrived, Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly said on Wednesday, in a bid to end a crisis that inconvenienced a population of 106 million. SAUDI ARABIA rose 0.1% to 12,203 QATAR gained 0.3% to 10,060 EGYPT up 0.5% to 28,783 BAHRAIN dropped 1% to 1,960 OMAN eased 0.3% to 4,683 KUWAIT lost 0.5% to 7,721 ($1 = 3.7508 riyals) (Reporting by Ateeq Shariff in Bengaluru Editing by Matthew Lewis)
Stock Market News
Stocks mentioned in the article
Price
Change
5d. change
Capi.
|247.4 SAR
|+1.81%
|+4.39%
|7.78B
|84.6 SAR
|+0.71%
|+3.93%
|89.61B
|28.1 SAR
|+5.24%
|+4.66%
|317M
|29.1 SAR
|-0.68%
|-1.69%
|5.67B
|69.6 SAR
|+0.29%
|-2.25%
|740M
|77.72 EGP
|-0.37%
|-1.62%
|4.9B
|12.96 QAR
|-1.52%
|-2.04%
|21.54B
|10.41 QAR
|-0.48%
|-0.38%
|4.33B
|10,625 PTS
|-0.26%
|-0.98%
|-
|331.4 PTS
|0.00%
|-1.16%
|-
