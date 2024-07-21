
By Ateeq Shariff
       July 21 (Reuters) - Major stock markets in the Gulf
ended higher on Sunday, boosting investor morale as earnings
season in the region heated up, although a decline in oil prices
weighed on sentiment.
    Saudi Arabia's benchmark index edged 0.1% higher,
with aluminium product manufacturer Al Taiseer Group
rising 0.3% and Al Rajhi Bank closing 0.7% higher.
    Among other gainers, Saudi Arabian Amiantit
advanced 5.2% after the pipe manufacturer swung to a quarterly
profit of 5.1 million riyals ($1.36 million), from a loss of
10.1 million riyals a year earlier.
    Elsewhere, Saudi Tadawul Group - the owner of the
Saudi Exchange - gained 1.8%, following a  sharp rise in
quarterly profit.
    On the other hand, Sahara International Petrochemical 
 eased 0.7% after reporting a fall in quarterly net
profit.
    In Qatar, the index added 0.3%, with petrochemical
maker Industries Qatar putting on 1.1%.
    However, Qatar International Islamic Bank
retreated 1.3%, ahead of its earnings release.
    Oil prices - a catalyst for the Gulf's financial markets -
settled more than $2 per barrel lower on Friday at their lowest
level since mid-June as investors eyed a possible ceasefire in
Gaza, while a strengthened dollar drove values down further.
    Outside the Gulf, Egypt's blue-chip index finished
0.5% higher, with top lender Commercial International Bank Egypt
 rising 1%.
    Egypt will halt load-shedding power cuts during the summer
as of Sunday, after some natural gas shipments arrived, Prime
Minister Mostafa Madbouly said on Wednesday, in a bid to end a
crisis that inconvenienced a population of 106 million.
    
 SAUDI ARABIA          rose 0.1% to 12,203
 QATAR                gained 0.3% to 10,060
 EGYPT                  up 0.5% to 28,783
 BAHRAIN              dropped 1% to 1,960
 OMAN                   eased 0.3% to 4,683
 KUWAIT               lost 0.5% to 7,721
 

($1 = 3.7508 riyals)

 (Reporting by Ateeq Shariff in Bengaluru
Editing by Matthew Lewis)