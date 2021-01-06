Log in
MIND HUB : Expands Company Portfolio With the Addition of michelada.io and Creditar.io to Complement ArkusNexus Specialized Services

01/06/2021 | 03:01pm EST
  • New brands focus on Ruby and open source software development, and artificial intelligence for the financial sector
  • This expansion supports the company’s vision of industry leadership, multi-specialization and global reach

MIND HUB, a rising player in the global Software Engineering and Consultancy space, recently expanded its corporate ecosystem with the addition of michelada.io, the leading software developer in Mexico focused on open source and Ruby platforms.

In addition, the company also made a significant investment in Creditar.io, a Fintech startup focused on enhancing business decisions through the application of artificial intelligence to traditional banking transactions.

michelada.io and Creditar.io join MIND HUB’s existing host of tech brands, including ArkusNexus, Nexus Fuel, Contarte, Club Lia and Nexus Insurance, each of which address specific technology niches across several industries.

In addition to strength in numbers —MIND HUB is now more than 350 collaborators strong and provides services in multiple cities throughout the United States, Mexico and Latin America—, this recent expansion also supports the company’s vision to become a global leader in the technology space through high specialization and an industry-leading portfolio of tech products and services.

“These are only the first of several mergers and investments we’re looking into. We’re excited to seek out new opportunities to bring on solid and reputable players, both Mexican as well as from other countries,” explained Angel Sánchez, ArkusNexus co-founder. “Although we aim to lead the software industry at a national level, we’re also positioning the company to expand into foreign markets and become a player in the global space.”

“At michelada.io, we’re looking forward to this phase, excited to walk together to achieve new goals. With MIND HUB, we keep our heart, but our reach and strength grows,” said David Padilla, co-founder of michelada.io.

One of the unique ways in which MIND HUB has been able to attract the industry’s top partners and talent is through its philosophy of happy engineering. An emphasis on team members’ overall work-life balance. MIND HUB has been consistently voted “Great Place to Work” and “Best Place to Code”.

Have questions or wish to connect? The MIND HUB team would love to hear from you at dgamino@arkusnexus.com


© Business Wire 2021
